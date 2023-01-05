Students' wellbeing could be linked to their course

The newly published study was carried out by researchers and academics from Ulster University, the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Letterkenny,, ATU and the Western Health and Social Care Trust.

It said many students begin university or college with pre-existing mental health problems, but some courses had more students with problems than others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report, entitled ‘Variations in psychological disorders, suicidality, and help-seeking behaviour among college students from different academic disciplines’, also suggested some students may be attracted to subjects "such as psychology or law, due to negative early life experiences".

It found psychology students reported elevated rates of panic disorder and social anxiety, while law students had the highest alcohol misuse rates.

Business students reported the highest rate of drug abuse, with nursing students the least likely to report psychological problems, but mental health nursing students reported more problems than those studying general nursing.

Previous research has suggested that male students are less likely than women to seek wellbeing or counselling help at university or college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specific degree courses may also attract those who are more susceptible to mental health problems.

"For example, it has been found that students who study humanities, social work and counselling were more likely to report childhood adversities," the paper said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These factors may not only attract individuals towards specific degrees but also predispose them to poorer mental wellbeing."

Students taking courses in life and health sciences - like medicine, physiotherapy or biomedical science - had "the lowest rates of mental health and substance problems," according to the study.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But "when individual courses were examined, distinct variations were uncovered".

"For example, psychology students reported elevated rates of panic disorder and social anxiety," the paper said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research found that art students reported the highest rates of depression and ADHD, while engineering students reported low rates of mental health problems.

But as engineering was a male-dominated subject the researchers asked if those low rates "may be related to a reluctance of males to disclose mental health issues".

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report findings are based on data collected from 1,829 first-year undergraduate students as part of the Student Psychological Intervention Trial (Spit) across four UU campuses in Northern Ireland and the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Letterkenny in County Donegal.