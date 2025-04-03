Study shows microplastics found in saliva after chewing gum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new study led by Queen's University Belfast has demonstrated how potentially harmful materials can enter the body from chewing gum.

The research findings, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials , were that more than 250,000 microplastics (MPs) were detected in the saliva of the study participant after one hour of chewing a single piece of gum.

MPs are tiny plastic particles that originate from the breakdown of larger plastic items, such as microfibers from synthetic clothing.

They can in turn break down into even smaller pieces called nanoplastics, (NPs), which were also found in the saliva, the study said.

Dr Cuong Cao , an author of the research paper and a reader from the Institute for Global Food Security , School of Biological Sciences at Queen's, said: "This study contributes to addressing micro and nano plastic pollution, which is a global concern, by introducing an effective and accessible method to detect these plastics, whilst uncovering overlooked sources of exposure, such as chewing gum."

"Our findings fill gaps in micro and nano plastic detection and underscore the importance of raising awareness and highlighting chewing gum as an unrecognised source of plastic exposure."

The researchers used a technique called "automated Raman spectroscopy" to assess just how many particles enter saliva through chewing.

The study said MPs and NPs are a potential health hazard that can make their way inside our bodies through various means, with recent research indicating that the consumption of these tiny plastic particles can cause damage to the digestive system, lungs and reproductive system.

Udit Pant, a PhD fellow at Queen's who was also part of the research team said: "The collected samples of saliva were distributed in three sets.

"Firstly, within 0-20 mins, then 20-40 mins and finally 40-60 mins.

"Shockingly, the traces of micro and nanoplastics were found in all the samples, which gives the indication that there might not be any safe chewing duration.

"This is worrying as the long-term impacts of these particles on the human body are unknown.