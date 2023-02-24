SuperValu and Centra are celebrating after raising a staggering £200,000 for their long-term charity partner Action Cancer, following a year-long programme of fundraising activity.

Caring customers donated generously to a range of fundraising initiatives, supported by SuperValu and Centra retailers and their staff, who are committed to helping the charity keep its mobile detection unit the Big Bus on the road, saving lives across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desi Derby, director of marketing for SuperValu and Centra commented on the fundraising total: “Over the past few years, we have been faced with one challenge after another – first the pandemic and now the cost-of-living crisis. But against the odds, and thanks to the ongoing commitment of our retail partners and staff, our colleagues, and of course our loyal and generous shoppers, we have raised the most we have ever raised in one year, bringing our overall contribution to Action Cancer to £3.7 million.

Desi Derby Director of Marketing for SuperValu and Centra, meets Action Cancer ambassador Sinead Hoben at the charity’s mobile detection unit the Big Bus

“Sadly, we all know someone who has been affected by cancer, and that makes us all the more determined to do what we can to ensure Action Cancer can continue to provide their vital life-saving services to women across Northern Ireland. We’re looking forward to marking Action Cancer’s 50th Anniversary with a renewed vigour for fundraising.”

Gareth Kirk, Action Cancer CEO, added: “The £200,000 raised in 2022 is incredible, a huge Action Cancer thank you and gratitude to all at SuperValu and Centra and its amazing customers, who despite the current financial situation, have once again given so generously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“SuperValu and Centra are our longest and one of our most important partners. Their support makes it possible to operate the Big Bus and its services - our partnership works so well because of our shared values – planning hand-in-glove, making a difference to the lives of local people and communities.”

Working together throughout 2022, the Big Bus with its onboard life-saving breast screening (for women aged 40-49 and 70+) and health checks (for men and women aged 18+), visited almost 100 communities across Northern Ireland.

It provided reassurance to women in these locations and also detected early-stage breast cancers in 10 women, with no symptoms. 300 people were also referred to primary care for further investigation as a result of their health check.

In 2023, Action Cancer’s 50th Anniversary Year, there are exciting plans for services onboard the Big Bus, made possible by the ongoing commitment of Musgrave NI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Action Cancer Ambassador Sinead Hoben, from Newry, who has availed of the free breast screening service onboard the Big Bus, and whose cancer was detected by the charity, shares her experience:

“Since turning 40, I have routinely gone for breast screening appointments at Action Cancer, both onboard the Big Bus and at Action Cancer House. Following my fifth screening in March 2019, at the age of 48, I received a letter from Action Cancer saying the mammogram had picked up something and needed further investigation.