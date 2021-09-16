Support for people living with depression

groups for people living with depression.

The groups are open to all in the local community, including residents living in Templepatrick, Parkgate, Antrim, Randalstown and Toome.

There are two weekly groups, meeting on a Wednesday evening 7-8.30pm and a Thursday 9.30-11am. Supported by AWARE, trained local facilitators host the groups in a safe, respectful and confidential environment.

Support group facilitators Joanne (back left) and Leanne (back right) with group members.

Group Facilitator Leanne said: “As a facilitator, having experienced depression myself, I feel lifted after a session and I see the members appearing lighter as they leave. I am truly humbled to see the members benefit from the group. The power of listening is invaluable.”

Cherry Cantrell, Support Services Officer at AWARE, said she is delighted to see the opening of the new groups, “The pandemic has been difficult for those living with mental ill-health, and coming to a group can be an excellent coping mechanism. We would urge anyone in the

local area who feels like they could use some support to come along to The Family Caring Centre.”

The support groups allow attendees to share feelings and get support from other group members through talking whilst learning more about the illness and new ways to cope through shared experiences.