Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The announcement of Pat Cullen as a Sinn Fein candidate caught many journalists by surprise.

Despite once having quoted Pat Sheehan as saying “health will remain a priority for Sinn Fein”, way back in 2017, her Twitter account (active since 2013) doesn’t mention the party once.

The News Letter could find just one reference to Northern Ireland as “the North” – the default term of Sinn Fein, and nationalism more broadly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her Facebook account (active since 2016) likewise betrays no sign of party sympathies, and has been basically inactive since 2019 anyway.

Pat Cullen

However, last year a row had brewed up over comments she reportedly made at a Belfast Feile event entitled “The choices for Ireland”, which was addressed by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Sinn Fein politician (then-senator) Niall O Donnghaile tweeted a picture of Ms Cullen at the event, and quoted her as saying: “I believe the only hope for the NHS is reunification.”

In response DUP MP Gregory Campbell had called this position “ludicrous” and said: “Everyone is entitled to their personal political opinions but for any senior trade union official who knows there is a range of political viewpoints among her members to enter such a controversial arena is foolhardy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote to the the Royal College at the time, but said that six months later (in February of this year) it had yet to respond.