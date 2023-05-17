A UK-wide survey conducted by YouGov has revealed that tiredness is a significant reason why people do not adopt a healthier diet or increase their physical acitivity levels, with 35% of us unable to realise good intentions for an improved lifestyle because we are simply too tired out by daily responsibilities and demands.

The poll conducted on behalf of the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) which surveyed 2,086 UK adults, highlights the obstacles many of us face when trying to turn good intentions towards adopting healthier practices that would significantly reduce our chances of developing cancer and other diseases into action.

As ever, it’s easier said than done; many of us know we should eat more fruit and vegetables and take on a couch to 5k challenge, for example, or walk the school run rather than taking the car, but after a hard day’s graft at the office a signifcant number of us clearly give in to tendencies to reach for calorific foods and slump in front of the TV despite knowing there is a healthier path.

According to a YouGov poll conducted on behalf of the World Cancer Research Fund, 35% of UK respondents said they were too tired to implement a healthier lifestyle by eating a balanced diet and increasing their levels of physical activity. Lack of motivation is another signifcant reason why we can't get off the couch and down to the nearest gym

When asked about what stops them eating more healthily and exercising more regularly, 40% of women and 29% of men cited “feeling too tired”.

Even higher on the list is a “lack of motivation” (38%) while other recurrent reasons included lack of time (26%), work/life balance (25%) and the cost of healthier food choices (30%).

Others said the cost of exercising such as buying gym membership or equipment (25%), “not knowing where to start” (12%) and “lack of confidence” (16%) were responsible for their inability to choose a healthier lifestyle.

One in four UK respondents (24%) are winning at being healthier, however, saying that nothing prevented them from making the desired healthy adaptations to their daily routines, putting the rest of us to shame.

Matt Lambert, from the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), the charity on behalf of which the YouGov poll was conducted, said: “People have busy schedules and we know that, for many, the last thing they might want to do when they are tired or lacking in motivation is to start cooking from scratch or going to the gym.”

WCRF is launching an eight-week healthy living plan which it hopes will encourage people to build healthier habits.

It emphasised what all the research clearly indicates, namely that eating well and taking exercise are both hugely important ways of reducing the risk of cancer and other diseases.

One in two of us will face a cancer diagnosis at some point in our lives.