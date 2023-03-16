To mark World Sleep Day (March 17), a recent study conducted by bed and mattress retailers British Beds Direct has revealed the most sleep-deprived cities in the UK, with Belfast coming in fourth place.

By analysing the online search habits of UK citizens over the past 12 months, the bed company have been able to determine which of the nation's cities are struggling the most with their slumber - looking at which cities search the most per capita per year for queries such as "how to get a better nights sleep", "why can't I sleep" and "struggling to sleep."

York tops the sleep depravity chart with a whopping 1,606 monthly searches per capita for queries such as “why can’t I sleep at night” and “what to do when you can’t sleep”, further standing above the UK average number of searches for both of those terms by over 110%.

Financial concerns amid the cost of living crisis, children and health problems are among the major reasons why the nation gets less sleep than is ideal

Newcastle, Swansea and Belfast have inched in just behind York, standing as some of the UK’s sleepiest cities with over 1,000 searches per capita for sleep-aid-related concerns.

Top causes of sleeplessness

These are the issues keeping people tossing and turning or counting sheep late at night:

Money worries/cost of living crisis

Of all the people we polled, 47.1% said that money worries and concerns around the current cost of living crisis keep them up at night and prevent them from getting a sound night’s sleep.

It’s a completely understandable reason to be concerned, and resources are available online or at your local bank branch to help you combat any financial worries and get you back into a sound headspace that makes for a more peaceful slumber.

Children

The second biggest cause of sleep loss will come as no surprise to those of you who are parents.

Children were cited by 29.4% of people as their leading cause of sleepless nights, either because they co-sleep with their kids or because they have young children who struggle to sleep through the night.

Health issues

This is another key cause of sleeplessness, affecting 20.6% of people we spoke to.

There are countless health conditions, whether mental or physical, that cause insomnia and disrupted sleep as a result.

Key issues such as sleep aponea, heart disease, asthma, anxiety, and more can all lead to poor sleep hygiene and sleep depravity, sometimes resulting in worsened health like a vicious cycle.

Tips for better sleep

If you’re among those across the UK and the world who are finding themselves struggling to reach REM, then let us lend a helping hand with some top tips for better sleep hygiene.

Establish a sleeping schedule

As best you can, try to go to bed and wake up at the same time each day. This will help keep your circadian rhythm (aka your body clock) in check, allowing your brain to release melatonin (the sleep hormone) around the same time each evening.

Create a bedtime routine

To go alongside the schedule you have set for yourself, it also pays to have a bedtime routine filled with activities that prepare you for sleep. You might have a shower, brush your teeth and settle down with a book for an hour before you hit the hay to wind down.

Limit screen time before bed

It’s no longer a secret that screens such as laptops, TVs and mobile phones emit blue light, which can prevent the brain from releasing melatonin and stop you from getting a good night’s rest. As part of your bedtime routine, it’s recommended that you limit your screen time for at least an hour before you head to bed, allowing yourself ample time to wind down, relax and get in the right state for slumber.

Make sure your bed is comfortable

Countless people are sleeping on beds that, whilst they may feel comfortable, aren’t offering the right support for their needs. If you’re struggling with settling into bed and are tossing and turning all night, this might be your issue. Finding the best mattress for your sleeping position, the best mattress for back pain, or the best mattress for hip pain is an integral part of sleep hygiene and can make or break a good night’s sleep.

Avoid caffeine, alcohol and nicotine late at night

Using substances like caffeine, alcohol and nicotine late at night can have a significant negative impact on your quality and quantity of sleep as they each cause a heightened level of cortisol (stress hormone) in the body, impacting your circadian rhythm.