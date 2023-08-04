News you can trust since 1737
Swimmers advised not to enter the water at popular North Down beaches as warning signs erected due to E.Coli levels

Sea swimmers advised against entering water at popular north Down swimming spots
By Michael Cousins
Published 4th Aug 2023, 09:56 BST- 1 min read
Paddle Boarding on Ballyholme Beach. Picture By: Pacemaker.Paddle Boarding on Ballyholme Beach. Picture By: Pacemaker.
Paddle Boarding on Ballyholme Beach. Picture By: Pacemaker.

Warnings signs were put up at four popular swimming areas in North Down advising swimmers not to enter the water. The signs appeared at Crawfordsburn, Brompton, Ballyholme and Donaghadee beaches.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said that during routine monitoring sites had breached action levels for the bacteria Escherichia coli (E.Coli)

“During routine bathing water monitoring the following sites have breached action levels for the bacteria Escherichia coli, and notice has been provided this morning to bathing water operators to erect ‘advice against bathing’ signage," the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said

It is understood that further samples will be taken on Friday for analysis.

