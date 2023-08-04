Swimmers advised not to enter the water at popular North Down beaches as warning signs erected due to E.Coli levels

Paddle Boarding on Ballyholme Beach. Picture By: Pacemaker.

Warnings signs were put up at four popular swimming areas in North Down advising swimmers not to enter the water. The signs appeared at Crawfordsburn, Brompton, Ballyholme and Donaghadee beaches.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said that during routine monitoring sites had breached action levels for the bacteria Escherichia coli (E.Coli)

“During routine bathing water monitoring the following sites have breached action levels for the bacteria Escherichia coli, and notice has been provided this morning to bathing water operators to erect ‘advice against bathing’ signage," the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) said