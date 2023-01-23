Attending for a smear test could be life-saving

Between 2016 and 2020 in Northern Ireland there was an average of 81 people diagnosed with cervical cancer each year and around 21 deaths per year.

“Cervical cancer is one of the few cancers that are preventable and it is estimated that in a well-screened population, eight out of 10 cervical cancers can be prevented,” said Dr Tracy Owen, interim assistant director of Public Health, Screening and Professional Standards at the PHA.

“It is really important to accept the invitation for cervical screening when it arrives and attend for the screening – it could be life-saving.”

Cervical screening aims to prevent cervical cancer from developing. It is often called a ‘smear test’. The test is designed to pick up any changes to the cells in your cervix (the lower part of the womb) so that they can be monitored or treated. Without treatment the changes can sometimes develop into cervical cancer.

“Cervical screening is available to women and people with a cervix aged 25–64 in Northern Ireland,” Dr Owen said.

“This is the age group where screening is of most benefit. Screening is offered every three years if you are aged 25–49, and every five years if you are aged 50–64.

“Invitations continue to run a few months behind schedule, due to the programme being paused in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"However, if you are concerned that you may have missed an invitation, or if you have any symptoms, you should talk to your GP.”

Some people may be nervous ahead of going for their screening test, especially if it is their first time attending.

“You may have worries about the actual process of having the test, as well as the results,” Dr Owen said.

“These worries can put some off going for test. However, the screening will only take a few minutes and is usually carried out by a nurse.

"I would urge all those eligible, particularly those who have been invited for screening for the first time, to see it as a positive step in looking after your health.

“It is also taking a little longer for the labs to report the results of screening tests at the moment, so please be patient.

"When you attend your appointment, your nurse or doctor should be able to advise when you can expect your result.”

The other important way of protecting against future cervical cancer is through the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine which is offered to all girls and boys in Year 9 in school.

“We would recommend all girls and boys receive the vaccine when it is offered to them,” Dr Owen said.

“It is important that even if you have had the vaccine you should still attend for cervical screening when invited to do so.”

For information about cervical screening, the PHA has a leaflet that can answer all your questions at www.pha.site/cervicalscreeningleaflet.