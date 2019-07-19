Technical fault that caused radiotherapy delays at Belfast City Hospital ‘rectified’

A technical fault that led to disruption for patients at Belfast City Hospital’s cancer centre has now been fixed.

Patients scheduled to receive radiotherapy at the cancer centre this week experienced delays due to a fault with the treatment machines.

But the Belfast Trust today announce that the fault has been “rectified”.

A spokesperson added: “We apologise to our patients for the impact this has caused, and we will be maintaining contact with them to ensure their planned radiotherapy treatment takes place.

“We continue to work with the manufacturer to identify the precise cause of the fault and to protect the service against a similar event in future.

“We would like to thank all our dedicated staff for their hard work and support in circumstances which were completely out of their control.”