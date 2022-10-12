Staff and service users of the AAA service

The aorta is the main blood vessel that supplies blood to the body.

An abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA) is a swelling (aneurysm) of the aorta and can be dangerous if it isn't spotted early on.

The success of the programme, in detecting and successfully managing this condition, has been highlighted at an event to mark the 10th anniversary of the screening programme.

The event in Belfast was attended by men who have benefitted from the programme.

“Men aged 65 and over are most at risk of AAAs,” said Dr Christine McKee, public health consultant at the Public Health Agency.

“In Northern Ireland the AAA Screening Programme offers this test to men in the year they turn 65.

"Due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic, men currently receive this invitation at age 66.

“The abdominal aorta is the largest blood vessel in the body. It runs from your heart down through your chest and abdomen (belly).

"The bulging or swelling occurs when the wall of the aorta weakens.

“Around one in every 80 men aged 65 who are screened have an AAA. Most people with the condition will be unaware that they have an aneurysm as they rarely have symptoms.

"It is important to detect AAAs early because life-threatening complications can occur later.

"The good news is that if an aneurysm is detected early it can be monitored and, if necessary, treated.

"Although 85% of those invited for screening attend, we cannot afford to be complacent and would encourage all those invited to attend for screening.”

Robert Connolly, from Kilkeel attended the event.

He is a service user representative for the AAA screening programme.

He encouraged other men to attend for screening when invited.

“I had an AAA detected through screening and am currently under the care of the surveillance element of the programme,” Robert said.

“All men invited for screening should attend this potentially life-saving test, it is a quick, simple, painless ultrasound scan provided free of charge.

"Men who have an AAA detected will, depending on the size of the aneurysm, either be monitored with surveillance scans or referred to the specialist vascular team to consider treatment options.”

Those eligible for screening will receive an invitation leaflet in the post at the home address provided by their GP. It is therefore important that your GP has your most up-to-date address and correct date of birth, as you may miss the chance to take part in the programme if these are inaccurate. Men over 65 who have not been screened before can phone the screening office and request a screening appointment on (028) 96151212

