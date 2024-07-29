Cancer Support UK provides kits for children in NI with cancer

Cancer Support UK, a charity that provides practical and emotional support to people living with cancer, has received a £1,500 grant from Tesco to provide kits for children currently undergoing cancer treatment in NI.

The kits have been designed by people who have had cancer themselves to provide practical and handy items to make visits to the hospital more comfortable and help ease the side effects of treatment.

They include cosy socks to keep little toes warm and snug, a colouring set, a notebook and pen, a puzzle book, bubbles to brighten up the day, a yo-yo and a microwaveable teddy to guarantee cosy cuddles during this stressful time.

All items come in a canvas drawstring bag, which is great for carrying drinks and even the chemotherapy pump for children who can get treatment on the go. Older children and teens may also request a ‘grown up’ kit, with items such as tea, sleep mask and lip balm.

“Cancer is a traumatic experience that affects both a child with a cancer diagnosis, as well as their entire family,” says Cancer Support UK CEO Mark Guymer.

“This is why Cancer Support UK developed a cancer kit (in consultation with cancer patients) specifically for children to use in hospital while being treated. We know from parental/child feedback that our Kid’s Kit gives children a huge emotional boost at a time when they need it most.

“As a charity, we receive no public funding and rely entirely on public donations for our work. This is why we are so grateful to Tesco for awarding us this grant, which will enable us to support even more children with the gift of a Kids’ Kit, which lets them know that they are not alone on their tough journey.”

Cancer Support UK works with local hospitals to ensure the kits get to areas where they are needed the most. The funds provided by Tesco’s Stronger Starts scheme will cover 150 kits for children and young people affected by cancer in Carrickfergus, Bangor, County Down and County Armagh.

The Stronger Starts scheme, in partnership with the Groundwork charity, aims to support many Northern Ireland community projects and good causes in the coming years, with thousands of pounds to give away.

Claire De Silva, Head of Community at Tesco, said: “We’re delighted that we can help charities like Cancer Support UK. Stronger Starts invites our customers to use their blue tokens to vote for local schemes they feel will benefit children and young people, and it’s so good to see the impact that the funding makes.”

NI shoppers can support their local groups and charities by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

