TFP Belfast Fertility Launches First Embryo Testing Service in Northern Ireland

TFP Belfast Fertility is now offering two types of PGT tailored to patient’s needs, firstly, Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy (PGT-A) is a screening test which enables embryos to be genetically analysed to help select the best quality prior to transfer during IVF treatment. While it doesn’t increase the likelihood of a successful pregnancy, the process minimises the number of embryo transfers or pregnancy losses someone might go through, which could speed up time to pregnancy. This type of screening is useful in patients with a history of recurrent miscarriage, multiple failed IVF cycles and women over the age of 38.

Preimplantation Genetic Testing for gene disorders (PGT-M) is another form of PGT that helps exclude inherited genetic disorders such as Cystic Fibrosis and Muscular Dystrophy, and when Sarah and Tommy Sheldrick found out Sarah had Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), a rare form of the degenerative condition, they wanted to make sure this wasn’t passed on to their children.

Sarah and Tommy Sheldrick said: “Of the eggs retrieved, it was found that four had the FHSD gene signature and one had a chromosomal abnormality. We were left with three good eggs.

“Knowing that neither of the boys will have muscular dystrophy and that they won’t pass it on to their children, is fantastic. Stopping the disease was definitely worth it.”

Up until now patients in Northern Ireland that required PGT testing have had to travel outside Northern Ireland. The introduction of the technology at TFP Belfast Fertility will lessen the treatment burden on patients.

Ishola Agbaje, Medical Director at TFP Belfast Fertility and one of the Founding Directors, comments: “At TFP Belfast Fertility we are all incredibly proud to be the first clinic to start offering our patients PGT screenings in Northern Ireland, which will be a huge benefit to our patients. Our state-of-the-art facility helps those on their path to parenthood, including heterosexual couples, solo parents and same sex couples, to name a few.

We will continue to develop our infrastructure and the services we provide with a clear focus on evidence-based medicine and innovation.”

TFP Belfast Fertility, the largest independent, longest established provider of fertility investigation and treatments in Northern Ireland, celebrated its tenth anniversary last year and has achieved over 1,500 live births since the clinic was established in 2013.