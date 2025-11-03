'Thankfully my first aid training kicked in and I was able to help' - ASDA delivery driver comes praised for coming to aid of pensioner who fell in her home

A quick-thinking Asda Larne delivery driver has been praised for coming to the aid of a customer who had fallen in her home.

Asda driver Norman Gibson came to the rescue of a pensioner found lying on the floor of her home for over two hours

Mr Gibson, who has worked at Asda for almost five years, was shocked as he approached the house when he saw the elderly lady through the front window, collapsed in the corridor of her home.

Norman Gibson

The driver, a former security man, tried the door to check if he could get in to her aid, and was relieved to find it open.

Then, drawing on his first aid training, Norman quickly sprang into action, speaking to the customer to check her responsiveness, asking questions to assess whether she was in pain, feeling faint, or had any signs of injury.

He also carried out simple FAST (Face, Arms, Speech, Time) stroke checks.

The customer, who is in her 70s, had slumped to the floor after feeling shaky, and had been lying there for around two hours before Norman arrived, unable to reach the door or make it to the phone to call for help.

Once confident she could be moved safely, Norman carefully helped the lady into bed and called her family. He stayed by her side reassuring her until a family member arrived at the house, taking over her care.

Before leaving, Norman made sure he unpacked and put away the customer’s groceries so it was one less thing to worry about.

Norman said: ‘When I saw the lady through the window, I just wanted to make sure she was okay.

‘Thankfully my first aid training kicked in and I was able to help.

‘I used to work as security at Larne Harbour, and I knew what to do from years of first aid training, but she didn’t want any fuss made of her.

‘I was just glad to be there at the right time and make sure she was safe until her family arrived.”

Father of two Norman says the best part of his job is meeting people in the community.

“I really enjoy working as a delivery driver,” he said. “You get to know your regulars and meet new faces all the time. Most people are very friendly and love a wee chat. It’s nice to feel like you’re part of the community.”

The customer’s family contacted the store after Norman’s act of kindness to thank him, and Norman was awarded a Service Superstar award from Asda.

The woman’s granddaughter said: “My granny is quite old and frail. She had a fall and couldn’t get up or get access to her phone to call for help.

"Norman found her and helped her. As well as calling for help he waited for a family member to drive to the house, rather than leaving her alone.

"My granny said he really went above and beyond for her. We hope he gets the recognition he deserves.”

