We often underestimate the effects alcohol can have on our bodies, both in the short and long run.

​For many people, having a drink or two is a common part of socialising or a way to relax.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, we often underestimate the effects alcohol can have on our bodies, both in the short and long run.

Even though a casual glass of wine or beer may seem harmless, it’s important to understand how alcohol impacts overall health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re someone who drinks occasionally or are rethinking your habits, here are five ways alcohol can affect your body…

Brain

Consuming alcoholic drinks can affect the brain in multiple ways.

“Alcohol affects the pathways and chemicals (neurotransmitters) in the brain, which can result in changes to mood, behaviour, cognition (including memory), and coordination,” says Kim Goldin, senior GP and health assessment doctor at Nuffield Health. “Interestingly, neurotransmitters work in opposing ways – so while drinking can create feelings of calm and relaxation, alcohol can also act as a stimulant, making us feel less alert.

“Long-term use can result in a build-up of toxins in the brain and poor absorption of certain vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium and thiamine.”

Heart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alcohol can affect the heart and circulatory system by increasing blood pressure, weakening the heart muscles, or disrupting its rhythm,” says Goldin. “This can lead to conditions such as heart failure, stroke, high blood pressure, and cardiomyopathy.”

Alcohol can also increase the likelihood of developing obesity and type 2 diabetes, and – combined with high blood pressure – can further raise the risk of heart disease and strokes, she adds.

Stomach and digestive system

Alcohol can have negative effects on our stomach and digestive system.

“Firstly, it can cause gastritis – when the stomach lining becomes irritated due to heightened acid production, causing nausea and discomfort,” notes Dr Donald Grant, GP and senior clinical adviser at The Independent Pharmacy. “Drinking can also increase the risk of bloating, diarrhoea and constipation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, long-term drinking can lead to more serious issues such as pancreatitis or increase the risk of stomach and colon cancer, so it’s best to monitor intake to maintain a healthy lifestyle.”

Liver

“While we drink, the liver can become inflamed or [undergo] dehydration, which can exacerbate hangover symptoms the following day,” says Grant. “However, the most harrowing effects on the liver take place long term when an individual maintains an unhealthy relationship with alcohol.

“This can lead to hepatitis, fibrosis, or liver cancer, with the risk of many dangerous health conditions rising as people continue to drink. In the worst-case scenario, the liver can fail altogether.”

Immune system

“While under the effects of alcohol, our body’s ability to fight off infection becomes inhibited, with the production of white blood cells reduced,” explains Grant. “This means that drinking could leave us at a heightened risk of falling ill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Long-term drinking can affect the body’s immune system by causing chronic inflammation while increasing the risk of certain infections, such as respiratory illnesses like pneumonia, adds Grant.

Here are the key steps individuals can take to reduce their likelihood of experiencing alcohol-related harm…

Reduce your weekly consumption

“The 14-unit [NHS] guidelines aren’t a target, so bringing yourself closer to 0 units can help reduce your risk,” says Dr Richard Piper, CEO at Alcohol Change UK. “Anything under four units per week is much lower risk.”

Spread your weekly alcohol consumption across the week

“Rather than in one or two heavier drinking occasions, make sure you have several alcohol-free days in-line with the Chief Medical Officer’s guidelines, and ensure no single day exceeds five units (six units or more in a single day is binge-drinking),” advises Piper.

Have some alcohol-free weeks

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not every week needs to have alcohol in it,” says Piper. “Having one or two whole weeks off alcohol every month is a great way to cut back.”

Opt for low-strength or alcohol-free alternatives

“It is the alcohol in drinks that causes harm, so experimenting with lower-strength or non-alcoholic options can help you reduce this harm,” says Piper.

Track your units