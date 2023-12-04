A Strabane family is honouring the memory of their daughter, Holly, through raising awareness and encouraging everyone to donate blood or platelets.

Holly Gormley, 11, from Strabane died in July from a rare blood condition - her family want to encourage others to give blood and save lives

Holly Gormley passed away aged just 11 years old in July of this year, following medical complications as a result of a rare blood condition called Aplastic Anaemia – tomorrow, December 5, marks her ‘heavenly birthday’ when she would have been 12.

Claire, Holly’s mummy, said: “Aplastic Anaemia means your bone marrow doesn’t work, so Holly

had no immune system whatsoever. She was open to every infection going, and these infections

were potentially fatal to Holly.”

As a result, Holly received numerous blood transfusions and platelet transfusions, provided by the

kindness of strangers – blood and platelet donors from across Northern Ireland.

The family are working with the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service and the remarkable local

community that continue to rally around them, to inspire others to become blood and platelet

donors.

Northern Ireland needs 1,200 blood donors every week. That’s roughly one every eight minutes.

Gareth, Holly’s dad, described the family as being ‘totally oblivious’ to the extent that donated blood is

needed.

Claire, Holly’s mum, explained, “Gareth and I both saw first-hand when we went up to The Royal

[Belfast Hospital for Sick Children] and to the haematology ward where there were sick children, and

the amount of blood products that’s needed there is unbelievable, even for children who have

cancer. We saw a completely different world up there.”

Holly’s aunt Geraldine Robinson, a blood donor herself, described how the bubbly pupil of St

Catherine’s Primary, became reliant on donated blood and platelets, which was needed to give Holly

the strength to undergo chemotherapy and AGT therapy ahead of a bone marrow transplant.

Holly’s family and friends have also been tireless in their effort to raise awareness and funds for the

Anthony Nolan Trust, as well as the haematology and oncology units at the Royal Belfast Hospital for

Sick Children.

The family are currently raising funds for the hospital through the sale of pins.

In October, Holly’s family, friends and local community turned out in force at the Strabane blood

donation session held in Holly’s memory. A total of 117 blood donations were collected. Every

donation saves or improves 3 lives, meaning Holly’s session has saved more than 350 people’s lives

right here in Northern Ireland.

Now the family are looking to build on that record-breaking success with the help of Holy Cross

College by holding further blood donation sessions each year in memory of Holly, creating a truly

lifesaving legacy.

Holly’s dad Gareth highlighted how giving blood or platelets is a practical way in which people can

help those in need,

“People want to find a way to help, ‘give blood, save lives’, says it all. We just want people to come

out and give blood. It’s the one thing everybody has and it’s the one thing everybody can give for

free.”

Claire added: “Don’t be afraid to come out and give blood. It’s so easy, it’s painless, free, you’ll

feel great afterwards knowing that you’ve done something good. We’ve seen first-hand what it does

and how much it’s needed.”

NIBTS is responsible for the collection, testing and distribution of over 55,000 blood donations each year. It operates three mobile units at nearly 180 locations throughout the province.

Including headquarters, located on the site of the Belfast City Hospital, a total of almost 800 donation

sessions are held each year.

Barbara Mullin, head of Supply Chain and Testing Services at the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion

Service said: “On behalf of all recipients of donated blood and platelets, our volunteers and staff, we

wish to say a huge thank you to the Gormley family for their remarkable generosity and dedicated

support for blood donation.

“We join the Gormley family circle in encouraging everyone to become a blood or platelet donor. If

you have been inspired by Holly’s lifesaving legacy, please reach out to us on social media or search

‘Give Blood NI’ to join us as a blood or platelet donor.”