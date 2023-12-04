The Gormley family from Strabane, whose 11-year-old daughter Holly died during the summer and whose 'heavenly birthday' is tomorrow, are encouraging everyone to donate blood
Holly Gormley passed away aged just 11 years old in July of this year, following medical complications as a result of a rare blood condition called Aplastic Anaemia – tomorrow, December 5, marks her ‘heavenly birthday’ when she would have been 12.
Claire, Holly’s mummy, said: “Aplastic Anaemia means your bone marrow doesn’t work, so Holly
had no immune system whatsoever. She was open to every infection going, and these infections
were potentially fatal to Holly.”
As a result, Holly received numerous blood transfusions and platelet transfusions, provided by the
kindness of strangers – blood and platelet donors from across Northern Ireland.
The family are working with the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion Service and the remarkable local
community that continue to rally around them, to inspire others to become blood and platelet
donors.
Northern Ireland needs 1,200 blood donors every week. That’s roughly one every eight minutes.
Gareth, Holly’s dad, described the family as being ‘totally oblivious’ to the extent that donated blood is
needed.
Claire, Holly’s mum, explained, “Gareth and I both saw first-hand when we went up to The Royal
[Belfast Hospital for Sick Children] and to the haematology ward where there were sick children, and
the amount of blood products that’s needed there is unbelievable, even for children who have
cancer. We saw a completely different world up there.”
Holly’s aunt Geraldine Robinson, a blood donor herself, described how the bubbly pupil of St
Catherine’s Primary, became reliant on donated blood and platelets, which was needed to give Holly
the strength to undergo chemotherapy and AGT therapy ahead of a bone marrow transplant.
Holly’s family and friends have also been tireless in their effort to raise awareness and funds for the
Anthony Nolan Trust, as well as the haematology and oncology units at the Royal Belfast Hospital for
Sick Children.
The family are currently raising funds for the hospital through the sale of pins.
In October, Holly’s family, friends and local community turned out in force at the Strabane blood
donation session held in Holly’s memory. A total of 117 blood donations were collected. Every
donation saves or improves 3 lives, meaning Holly’s session has saved more than 350 people’s lives
right here in Northern Ireland.
Now the family are looking to build on that record-breaking success with the help of Holy Cross
College by holding further blood donation sessions each year in memory of Holly, creating a truly
lifesaving legacy.
Holly’s dad Gareth highlighted how giving blood or platelets is a practical way in which people can
help those in need,
“People want to find a way to help, ‘give blood, save lives’, says it all. We just want people to come
out and give blood. It’s the one thing everybody has and it’s the one thing everybody can give for
free.”
Claire added: “Don’t be afraid to come out and give blood. It’s so easy, it’s painless, free, you’ll
feel great afterwards knowing that you’ve done something good. We’ve seen first-hand what it does
and how much it’s needed.”
NIBTS is responsible for the collection, testing and distribution of over 55,000 blood donations each year. It operates three mobile units at nearly 180 locations throughout the province.
Including headquarters, located on the site of the Belfast City Hospital, a total of almost 800 donation
sessions are held each year.
Barbara Mullin, head of Supply Chain and Testing Services at the Northern Ireland Blood Transfusion
Service said: “On behalf of all recipients of donated blood and platelets, our volunteers and staff, we
wish to say a huge thank you to the Gormley family for their remarkable generosity and dedicated
support for blood donation.
“We join the Gormley family circle in encouraging everyone to become a blood or platelet donor. If
you have been inspired by Holly’s lifesaving legacy, please reach out to us on social media or search
‘Give Blood NI’ to join us as a blood or platelet donor.”
For more information visit: www.nibts.org or call the donation line: 08085 534 653
