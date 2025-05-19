The link between vision and dementia – why regular eye tests matter

Eye health experts say clear vision is critical for dementia patients

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People living with dementia are more likely to experience changes in their vision, and the impact can be serious.

Blurry sight, difficulty recognising faces, and problems with depth perception are all common symptoms linked to both dementia and sight loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Optical Express is urging people to take vision changes seriously, especially when supporting a loved one with dementia.

Optical Express highlights the importance of regular eye tests during Dementia Awareness Week

Regular eye examinations can help identify and manage eyesight problems that might otherwise go unnoticed.

Sight loss can worsen confusion and makes day-to-day tasks harder for those with dementia. Clearer vision supports better mobility, mood and quality of life.

Changes in vision are often wrongly assumed to be part of ageing or just a sign of needing new glasses, but research shows that people with poor eyesight are at a higher risk of developing dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For people already living with the condition, undiagnosed eye problems can make symptoms worse. Poor vision can increase the risk of falls, reduce independence, and heighten feelings of isolation.

Eye examinations play a key role in identifying treatable conditions like cataracts, glaucoma or age-related macular degeneration, all of which can severely affect quality of life if left untreated.

Dr Stephen Hannan, Clinical Services Director at Optical Express, said: “People living with dementia face many challenges, but poor eyesight shouldn’t be one of them.

“Our clinical teams often see cases where correcting a simple vision issue, whether through glasses, contact lenses or surgery, has a real impact on someone’s confidence and day-to-day quality of life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Maintaining good vision supports independence and helps people with dementia stay engaged in their environment. That’s why we’re encouraging families and carers to book regular eye exams and not wait until there’s a visible problem.”

Optical Express is calling on families and caregivers to prioritise eye health as part of wider dementia care.