Joanne Nash, aka 'The Sober Coach' is running a series a book clubs to encourage people to think about their drinking habits

iveLondonderry woman Joanne Nash, known as The Sober Coach, supports and guides others on their journey to reduce their alcohol consumption, through her innovative Serenity Book Club.

The former IT worker, established the club as a result of her own experiences with alcohol.

Whilst Joanne said her level of drinking was not what some people would describe as ‘full blown alcoholism,’ she was in that ‘grey area’, not drinking alcohol all week, but ‘a lot of binge drinking’ at the weekends.

“It was making me feel terrible,” she said.

“I was having really bad hangovers. I thought I need to do something about this.

“I was doing the ‘dry’ months and that helped me get started with it.

“Around 2018 I knew I don’t do moderation. I’m not a ‘one or two person’. I was grand during the week, but drank a lot at the weekend. I wanted to do something about it.

“I would have worked with life coaches before and have a great love of personal development and learning.

“The coaching that focuses on helping people with alcohol is very big in America and even in England but we never really had it here.”

Joanne underwent her own coaching online, as it wasn’t available here face-to-face.

She pointed out coaching is a ‘different method’ to counselling and is something she has personally benefited from in recent years.

“Counselling would be more, maybe digging into the past a bit and working around issues and I would have done a lot of that myself.

“With coaching, I found it helped me more as it’s very forward-focused and goal-orientated - you work with someone one-on-one - and with their goals.”

As she navigated through her own journey towards less alcohol and a healthier lifestyle, she knew she also wanted to bring the method to others.

“I do think it’s really needed here, especially after the pandemic, when people’s drinking got worse,” she explained.

“I wanted to give people options for getting help. I didn’t identify as an alcoholic so thought a lot of the groups weren’t for me. But I did have an issue with my drinking.”

Joanne outlined how alcohol is so ‘normalised’ in society and it is seen as ‘different’ and unusual when you don’t want to drink.

“Because it’s normalised, people think it’s ok. But after I started The Sober Coach, people were messaging me telling me how they were worried about their own drinking.

“I help people one on one, but I wanted to also bring in the book club, as some people are afraid to say that they need to speak to someone about their drinking.

“There are so many books out there where people share their stores about drinking and tips and tricks. “My book club focuses on those books and helping people explore that, because even if we can start to reduce their drinking, it’s a good start.”

The Serenity Book Club has been created with the intention of providing support, knowledge and connection to anyone impacted by alcohol.

It is open to those on their own journey, who are wanting to lead a healthier lifestyle or support others.

The book club is a safe, confidential and supportive space to explore and gain understanding of the alcohol free journey.

Those who join will receive a copy of the book and a notebook to keep as well as additional materials and ‘of course a cup of tea and a biscuit or two’.

“My job is to help people get themselves to a place where they’re more content, but also to educate about alcohol and its effects.

“We read the book and also do things like worksheets to change beliefs in and around alcohol.

“We do find, a lot of the time, that people get to that place where they find they are better without it.

“The book club is about having that safe space for people to explore all that.”

The book club takes place in Soul Cottage, Rossdowney Road, Londonderry, and the next one begins on May 15 and runs for five weeks.

“We have a lovely big room there and people talk about what they want to talk about.

“There’s no pressure. Even from my own journey, it’s finding other ways to get that pleasure and fun.

“I still go out, but I’m going out for the company and to be with people I like.

“But, there are certain tools and techniques I would teach people to get them to that point - the point where you think: ‘This isn’t doing anything for me.’ But it takes time to undo that habit.

“ I still go out and dance away and enjoy myself. It’s also about trying new things too - like coming down the book club.

“ There is so much I have tried that I never would have done before, as I spent my weekends drinking and then hungover.”