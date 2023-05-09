Louise Brown, the world's first IVF baby is coming to Belfast later this month

Louise Brown, whose birth in 1978 marked a significant breakthrough in assisted reproductive technology, will be in in Belfast on May 19 to officially open the In-OVO Fertility Clinic,

“Since the doctors who created me, and my mum and dad have all passed away I have travelled all over the world visiting four continents as an IVF ambassador. There are now incredible treatments available and well over 10 million babies that have been born through Assisted Reproductive Technology,” said Louise from Bristol.

In-OVO Fertility Clinic situated in Portside Business Park, Belfast, opened its doors in 2020 as the most advanced and up-to-date fertility centre in Northern Ireland. However, an official opening ceremony was postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Medical director, Dr Efstathios Diakos expressed excitement about the visit, and said: “Louise’s birth was a symbol of hope for people facing infertility problems all over the world, so we are excited to welcome her to Northern Ireland and show her how technology has advanced.

“She will meet the very experienced team at In-OVO Fertility and see the latest developments in the field of reproductive medicine. We have invested in the latest technology so that we give people who come here the best chance possible of having a baby.”

Louise Brown said: “The pioneers of IVF, Patrick Steptoe and Robert Edwards, who made the breakthrough that enabled my mum to have me, set up the world’s first IVF clinic in Bourn Hall, Cambridgeshire. Dr Diakos worked there for a number of years before moving to Northern Ireland.

“I am looking forward to seeing the Embryoscope Flex Incubator they have at In-OVO Fertility as it is the first in Europe and the only one available in the whole of Ireland. It helps their embryologists select the best embryos for transfer and storage. I’m not a scientist but I know my mum would be amazed at what doctors can do now to help people who want a baby.”