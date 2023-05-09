News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
9 hours ago King Charles leaves heartfelt message to the nation after coronation
11 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
4 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

The world's first 'test tube baby' set to visit Belfast later this month

The world's first IVF baby is set to visit Northern Ireland to officially open a new state-of-the-art fertility clinic.

By Helen McGurk
Published 9th May 2023, 16:23 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:03 BST
Louise Brown, the world's first IVF baby is coming to Belfast later this monthLouise Brown, the world's first IVF baby is coming to Belfast later this month
Louise Brown, the world's first IVF baby is coming to Belfast later this month

Louise Brown, whose birth in 1978 marked a significant breakthrough in assisted reproductive technology, will be in in Belfast on May 19 to officially open the In-OVO Fertility Clinic,

“Since the doctors who created me, and my mum and dad have all passed away I have travelled all over the world visiting four continents as an IVF ambassador. There are now incredible treatments available and well over 10 million babies that have been born through Assisted Reproductive Technology,” said Louise from Bristol.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In-OVO Fertility Clinic situated in Portside Business Park, Belfast, opened its doors in 2020 as the most advanced and up-to-date fertility centre in Northern Ireland. However, an official opening ceremony was postponed due to Covid restrictions.

Medical director, Dr Efstathios Diakos expressed excitement about the visit, and said: “Louise’s birth was a symbol of hope for people facing infertility problems all over the world, so we are excited to welcome her to Northern Ireland and show her how technology has advanced.

Most Popular

“She will meet the very experienced team at In-OVO Fertility and see the latest developments in the field of reproductive medicine. We have invested in the latest technology so that we give people who come here the best chance possible of having a baby.”

Louise Brown said: “The pioneers of IVF, Patrick Steptoe and Robert Edwards, who made the breakthrough that enabled my mum to have me, set up the world’s first IVF clinic in Bourn Hall, Cambridgeshire. Dr Diakos worked there for a number of years before moving to Northern Ireland.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I am looking forward to seeing the Embryoscope Flex Incubator they have at In-OVO Fertility as it is the first in Europe and the only one available in the whole of Ireland. It helps their embryologists select the best embryos for transfer and storage. I’m not a scientist but I know my mum would be amazed at what doctors can do now to help people who want a baby.”

In-OVO Fertility Clinic is an independent, privately-owned facility.

Related topics:Northern IrelandBelfastIVF