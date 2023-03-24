Como Un Tronco, a blog about sleep, has analyzed the most searched questions about the meaning of dreams on Google in Britain.

They have explained what research says about these dreams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to their study, the most searched dreams on Google are: that your teeth fall out (8,600 per month), a dream about someone (6,700 per month), about an ex partner (1,200 per month), being pregnant (1,000 per month), and snakes (800 per month).

Dreams can teach us much about ourselves and our psychological states and desires

Dreaming about your teeth falling out is all about physical insecurity or a sense of losing confidence.

Undoubtedly, it is an unpleasant dream, but its meaning may tell us more than we think.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maya García points out its direct relationship with aesthetic insecurity. Although there may be different explanations, this dream affects the smile, which is "one of the main elements of a person's external appearance. Therefore, damage to the teeth is one of the most damaging pathologies, both aesthetically and functionally".

Along the same lines, according to psychological interpretations, Ian Wallace, the psychologist and creator of the Dream Connection Process, assures us that "when we dream that our teeth fall out, the dream recreates a real-life situation in which we feel a loss of confidence in defending our position".

A dream about someone, meanwhile, reflects the dreamer’s desire for a closer relationship with the person or unresolved feelings towards them.

According to sleep expert Maya García, this dream often reflects the dreamer's desire for a closer relationship with the person or inchoate feelings towards them. The dream may have a different meaning depending on whether it is a positive one or a negative one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dreaming about an ex partner also suggests that you may have unresolved feelings towards them. However it can also be because you have seen them recently. Maya explains that dreams are thought to be used for memory consolidation, so if you’ve seen your ex recently it might not necessarily mean that you still have feelings for them.

Meanwhile, dreaming about being pregnant reflects either a potent desire to be a mother or to start a new project, adventure or career.

"Beyond it being a symbol of the desire to be a mother, a pregnancy in the dream world is directly related to the birth of an idea or a new project," García clarifies.

"Dreams are powerful tools that allow us to process our fears, desires, worries and life dilemmas."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dreaming about snakes can, say experts, indicate the presence of a toxic person in your life or that you could be suffering from health problems.

According to psychologist Lauri Quinn Loewenberg, dreaming about snakes indicates the presence of a person who is in our life and who has a toxic or harmful behavior, although she clarifies that "it can also refer to something related to health or healing".