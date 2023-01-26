News you can trust since 1737
This is what today's strike by ambulance staff and nurses looks like - 14 images

Around 25,000 healthcare staff in Northern Ireland have begun a one-day strike as part of a pay dispute.Read more: Health workers take to the picket lines in Northern Ireland

By Gemma Murray
4 minutes ago

It will involve nurses, ambulance and hospital support staff including members of Unite, Unison and Nipsa unions.

1.

The move from Unite, Unison and Nipsa members, will involve some nurses, ambulance and hospital support staff.

Photo: pacemaker

2.

More than 25,000 healthcare staff in Northern Ireland have begun a one-day strike as part of a pay dispute. available on trusts' websites.

Photo: pacemaker

3.

Workers were told they would get a 2022-23 pay award of £1,400, but unions said this would not settle the dispute as it was lower than inflation.

Photo: pacemaker

4.

Ambulance staff includes paramedics, call handlers and support workers.

Photo: pacemaker

Health workersNorthern IrelandUniteUNISON