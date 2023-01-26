Around 25,000 healthcare staff in Northern Ireland have begun a one-day strike as part of a pay dispute.Read more: Health workers take to the picket lines in Northern Ireland
It will involve nurses, ambulance and hospital support staff including members of Unite, Unison and Nipsa unions.
More than 25,000 healthcare staff in Northern Ireland have begun a one-day strike as part of a pay dispute.
Workers were told they would get a 2022-23 pay award of £1,400, but unions said this would not settle the dispute as it was lower than inflation.
Ambulance staff includes paramedics, call handlers and support workers.
