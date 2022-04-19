Thousands raised to help teenager hurt in horror crash return home

Teenager Cian Milligan was on his way to school in October 2020 when he was involved in a road traffic accident.

His family say he was airlifted to hospital with “severe and life-changing injuries including a traumatic brain injury, shattered pelvis, fractured skull, laceration of the spleen, broken ribs and a facial injury requiring emergency plastic surgery”.

He spent six months in intensive care, a further six months at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, and another long period at a specialist brain injury rehabilitation centre in Tadworth, Surrey in England.

He is now back with his family, but they have been forced to spend the time with Cian in rented accommodation until the family home has been adapted to meet the complex requirements of his care.

To that end, his family launched an online fundraising appeal and, thanks to around 1,600 individual donations, is now inching closer to the target of £80,000.

As of lunchtime yesterday, the appeal had raised £62,881.

His aunt, Claire Carson, wrote on the JustGiving online fundraising page: “Cian’s traumatic brain injury means that he now has severe complex needs and is therefore fully dependent on others for all aspects of his care.

“He is wheelchair bound, tube fed, has a tracheotomy, is currently non verbal and suffers from severe dystonia, a movement disorder which causes his muscles to painfully contract and spasm.”

She continued: “Major adaptations required to Cian’s family home are in excess of £100,000 and grants available will only cover less than half.

“Cian also requires specialist equipment to give him some form of communication and many specialist aids to make him comfortable and ensure he has as full and inclusive life as possible.

“Without funding all of this would not be possible.”

His school – St Patrick’s Grammar in Downpatrick, known as the ‘Red High’ – has also backed the appeal.

Before the Easter break, principal Joe McCann wrote to parents: “This is where we need the help of the Red High family to support one of our own.”

Mr McCann said the school would host a charity ‘Breakfast for Cian’ on April 27 for current pupils, and a ‘Coffee for Cian’ in the school sports hall for parents and members of the local community.