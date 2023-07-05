Three sets of twins crash the NHS 75th anniversary party at Ulster Hospital

​The arrival of the first set of twins, two boys, was just after midnight at 12.02am to the delight of their proud parents.

Mum Danielle Kelly said: "I might be biased, but my boys have been absolutely brilliant and so have the staff."Twins number two were born at 11.27 am – currently known as Baby Boy Morrison and Baby Girl Morrison as their first names have not yet been chosen.

Thrilled mum Charlene Morrison praised the staff at the Maternity Unit as “absolutely amazing” and “just brilliant."The unit was kept busy and less than two hours later, babies Freya and Hallie Garvey entered the world at 13.14 pm.

Charlene Morrison with twin boy and girl

Mum Sherlyen Garvey said she was “beyond delighted at the birth of my beautiful baby girls,” and also praised the staff for their efforts.

“The staff have been incredible and I can't believe that so many other twins have been born at the Ulster Hospital today too".Labour Ward Midwife, Jenni Martin described how unusual it is for so many twins to be born on the same day in the Maternity Unit.

She said: "It's been a hectic but brilliant day. I feel very proud of our NHS. Although our staff have worked extremely hard today, as always, there has been a very positive and bubbly atmosphere as we cared for the families and their precious double arrivals.

