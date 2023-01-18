The Public Health Agency in partnership with local councils is issuing advice on how you can take measures to reduce your risk of falls at home this winter.

In 2020 there were 251 deaths associated with falls, out of a total of 349 accidental deaths in people aged 65+. This represents 72% of accidental (unintentional injury) deaths in that age group in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Falls can result in pain, injury and sadly sometimes death,” Janine Gaston, interim health and social wellbeing improvement manager at the PHA, said.

Follow the Public Health Agency's advice on how to prevent potentially dangerous falls in the home this winter

“It is therefore important to identify risk factors for falls and we would encourage people to take measures to reduce the risk of them happening.

“Although falls can happen to anyone, many older people fear a fall and this loss of confidence can significantly impact on their ability to remain independent at home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ten tips to help prevent a fall at home

Get up from your chair or bed slowly to avoid dizziness and use a walking aid if provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only take medication prescribed by your doctor, at the correct dosage, and don’t mix prescription medicines with alcohol.

Keep your stairs clutter free – don’t leave items lying on the stairs that could cause a trip or fall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensure your home is well lit (use high wattage, low energy light bulbs) and always put lights on at night, especially when getting up out of bed during the night. Ask a friend or family member if you need help changing lightbulbs.

Remove all loose and worn mats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Avoid trailing leads and wires.

If you use slip-resistant mats in the bath or shower, ensure they are used appropriately, removing them after use to air dry and cleaning the soap suds that can build up and cause a slip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mop up any water and spillages as soon as possible.

Have broken or uneven pathways outdoors repaired.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Take extra care when walking on icy pathways and doorsteps.

Simple health checks and actions can also help reduce the risk of falling:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Check your eyesight – good vision has a major role in how you maintain your balance. Eye tests are free for everyone over the age of 60.

Look after your feet – as you get older, the size and shape of your feet may change so always have your feet measured when buying new shoes. Choose footwear that has a back with a strap, Velcro or preferably laces to secure them tightly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bone health – osteoporosis is known as the silent illness and results in more fragile bones that will break more easily, often following a fall. There are a number of risk factors that can increase your likelihood of developing osteoporosis such as family history, smoking, drinking alcohol, long-term immobility, early menopause, previously fractured bones and certain medical conditions.