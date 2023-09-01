Enjoy a break at Finn Lough, Enniskillen

CO FERMANAGH: Finn Lough, Enniskillen. Enjoy an Elements Spa Escape and choose between a bespoke suite or villa From £205 per room per night or £305 with the spa experience. Visit https://www.finnlough.com/ for more information.

RHODES: Sunny Days Hotel, 3 Star, Ixia, BB, 7 nights from £579pps, from Belfast International, September 6. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO DOWN: Old Inn, Crawfordsburn. Bask in nature at The Old Inn, with Treetop Spa access included in your stay, to Indulge in gourmet dining in The Restaurant and enjoy a relaxed cosy vibe in the 1614 Bar. Dinner B&B from £260 per room. Visit https://www.theoldinn.com for more information.

CO ANTRIM: Valley View Country House, Bushmills. Enjoy a two-night stay in a self-catering lodge from £160. Visit https://www.valleyviewbushmillsaccommodation.com/ for more information.

SPAIN: Malaga City, 4 star Salles Malaga Centro, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on September 8. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GREECE: Zante, 3 star Karras Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on September 27.

Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CRETE: Heraklion Area, 3+ star Alexander House Hotel, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on September 18. Price: £839 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

​CO KILDARE: ​Púca mischief and magic arrives at The K Club this Halloween from October 28 – November 4.