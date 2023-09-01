News you can trust since 1737
Travel: Enjoy a spa escape and forest hideaway at the stunning Finn Lough, Enniskillen

Check out these week’s holiday and short break deals at home and abroad
By Helen McGurk
Published 1st Sep 2023, 12:57 BST- 2 min read
Enjoy a break at Finn Lough, Enniskillen

CO FERMANAGH: Finn Lough, Enniskillen. Enjoy an Elements Spa Escape and choose between a bespoke suite or villa From £205 per room per night or £305 with the spa experience. Visit https://www.finnlough.com/ for more information.

RHODES: Sunny Days Hotel, 3 Star, Ixia, BB, 7 nights from £579pps, from Belfast International, September 6. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CO DOWN: Old Inn, Crawfordsburn. Bask in nature at The Old Inn, with Treetop Spa access included in your stay, to Indulge in gourmet dining in The Restaurant and enjoy a relaxed cosy vibe in the 1614 Bar. Dinner B&B from £260 per room. Visit https://www.theoldinn.com for more information.

CO ANTRIM: Valley View Country House, Bushmills. Enjoy a two-night stay in a self-catering lodge from £160. Visit https://www.valleyviewbushmillsaccommodation.com/ for more information.

SPAIN: Malaga City, 4 star Salles Malaga Centro, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on September 8. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GREECE: Zante, 3 star Karras Hotel, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on September 27.

Price: £529 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CRETE: Heraklion Area, 3+ star Alexander House Hotel, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on September 18. Price: £839 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

​CO KILDARE: ​Púca mischief and magic arrives at The K Club this Halloween from October 28 – November 4.

Two or three night family breaks include full Irish breakfast each morning, dinner for the whole family on the evening of your choice in The Palmer or South Bar & Restaurant. Rates start from €270 per night per room. www.kclub.ie

