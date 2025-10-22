Traybakes in Northern Ireland contain more sugar than an adult should eat in a day, new research shows

Homemade carrot cake featuring cream cheese, assorted berries (raspberry, strawberry, blueberry), cherry jam, and orange caramel.

Research by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), local councils and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) found popular traybakes sold in cafés in NI are high in sugar, saturated fat and calories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traybakes, like fifteens, caramel squares, and rocky roads, are a popular treat in Northern Ireland.

But research shows on average, a single traybake contains:

44g of sugar - more than the daily recommended sugar intake

13g of saturated fat - over half the daily saturated fat recommendation

484 calories - a quarter of a woman’s daily calorie recommendation.

Bit, there’s good news as consumer feedback suggests that smaller traybakes, if priced appropriately, would be acceptable, which presents an opportunity for businesses to adapt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing the role that this research can play in shaping a healthier food environment Jennifer McGonagle, Senior Nutritionist at the FSA said:

“Snacking is part of our daily eating habits and traybakes are a popular local snack in NI, but consumers may not be fully aware how much sugar, saturated fat or energy they contain.

"This research helps us understand what’s being sold and consumers views on portion size.

Traybake Research Infographic - FSA, Local Councils & CAFRE.jpg

"It also highlights that there’s an opportunity for businesses to help create a healthier food environment by offering smaller portions or reformulating recipes to reduce sugar, saturated fat and calories in their products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CAFRE is already helping local businesses reformulate products to make them healthier without compromising on taste or quality.

Peter Simpson, Head of Food Technology, from CAFRE said: “We can help businesses consider ways to reduce sugar, saturated fat, and calories

in a variety of food products from breakfast goods to desserts.

"With our food technology and science expertise, including our unique facility that is equipped with pilot food scale equipment, we’ve shown it’s possible to make healthier versions of indulgent products that still taste great.”

Businesses can also use the FSA’s free online tool, MenuCal, to calculate the calorie content of products.