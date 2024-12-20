True story of Belfast hospice patient inspires Marie Curie's touching new 'Night Before Christmas' charity campaign

Stephen and sister Lucia Wilson celebrate Christmas in Marie Curie hospice in Belfast. Stephen's story has inspired a poignant fundraising campaign for the end of life charity.

The true story of a Belfast hospice patient has inspired a poignant new Christmas charity campaign from Marie Curie.

The film features award-winning stage and screen actress Nichola McAuliffe reading a reworked version of the classic festive poem, “Twas The Night Before Christmas”.

The famous poem, originally about a visit from Santa Claus, has been revised by poet and palliative care nurse Molly Case.

The new version is inspired by the real life story of Stephen from Belfast and his sister Lucia Wilson, who are visited by a Marie Curie nurse in their time of need.

Said Lucia: “Marie Curie’s care for my brother meant everything to me.

"The nurses really went the extra mile to make Christmas special, giving him a fabulous dinner with all the trimmings.

"His room was like a little Christmas haven and there was a feeling of happiness rather than sadness around the place.

“The strength and support we received helped me to get through that Christmas and will help with many more to come.”

Stephen tucks into Christmas dinner at Belfast Marie Curie hospice.

Jacquie Belshaw, a Ward Sister at the Marie Curie Belfast hospice who looked after Stephen, stated that reworking a popular festive favourite demonstrates that Christmas can be a difficult and overwhelming time for families experiencing dying, death or bereavement.

"But with the support and expert care of Marie Curie nurses like myself, as well as our many doctors, healthcare assistants, bereavement counsellors and volunteer companions, it can still be filled with moments of joy,” she said.

"Whether people are being cared for at home or in a hospice, we want to ensure that no one spends their last Christmas in unnecessary pain and alone.”

In the film, the poem’s verses are interspersed with festive illustrations bringing all that Marie Curie does to life.

Actor Nichola McAuliffe reads a new version of the classic festive poem, "Twas the Night Before Christmas”, inspired by the real-life account of Stephen from Belfast and his sister Lucia who were visited by a Marie Curie Nurse in their time of need. Photo: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

That includes a chef cooking up Christmas treats for patients, a gift left on Stephen’s pillow by nurses as a healthcare assistant performs carols, and people taking part in art therapy classes.

The fundraising campaign, titled “Twas A Marie Curie Christmas”, is up now on YouTube and social media channels.

Best known for her starring role in 1990s medical sitcom Surgical Spirit, Nichola McAuliffe has also featured in James Bond movies and Doctor Who amid a long-running West End stage career, and just this year joined the cast of Eastenders.

A Marie Curie supporter, she said: “I’ve always been fond of this poem, so it’s been wonderful to narrate this beautiful adaptation.

Nichola McAuliffe's reading is augmented with animations showing Marie Curie's work in hospices across the UK over Christmas. Photo: David Parry/PA Media Assignments

"It perfectly encapsulates everything I admire about Marie Curie and its wonderful teams, who strive endlessly to give its patients as good a Christmas as possible.

"A Marie Curie nurse can get you to the point where you’re not scared; where you can say all the things you need to say. Their care is a gift, and they deserve all the support we can give them.”

Marie Curie provides care and support to people with any illness they are likely to die from, including Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, advanced cancer, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and heart, liver, kidney or lung disease.