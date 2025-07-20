Turkey and ham ready meals recalled from Northern Ireland stores over listeria alert

Listeria fears

​Three turkey and ham ready meals have been recalled by a food brand in Northern Ireland as they may be contaminated with bacteria

The Ballymaguire Foods products could contain listeria monocytogenes which can cause an infection, the Food Standards Agency said.

Symptoms caused by the bacteria can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

In rare cases the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to it, including those over 65, pregnant women, babies and those with weakened immune systems.

The affected products are the Good Food Turkey and Ham Dinner, SuperValu Turkey and Ham Dinner and Centra Turkey and Ham Dinner.

All pack sizes, batch numbers and use-by dates are included in the recall.