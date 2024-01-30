Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two leading Northern Ireland charities have urged local politicians to make the health service crisis as a top priority.

Broadly welcoming today’s news that devolved government in Northern Ireland will be restored, Cancer Research UK called for the stabilising of Northern Ireland's ‘increasingly fragile cancer services’, adding the appointment of a Minister of Health ‘cannot come a day too soon’.

While Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) urged policy makers to ‘acknowledge the fact that a huge number of issues need to be addressed imminently’ including ‘workforce issues’ and ‘waiting lists’.

Barbara Roulston, public affairs manager for Cancer Research UK in Northern Ireland, continued: “The restoration of a functioning Assembly and the appointment of a Minister of Health cannot come a day too soon.

“Stabilising Northern Ireland's increasingly fragile cancer services must now be a priority. It’s unacceptable that patients are waiting far too long for treatment to start. Health services are in crisis, stretched to the limit. This needs to be turned around now with bold action and long-term planning.

“It’s now time to commit to and fully fund the Northern Ireland Cancer Strategy, an ambitious programme that has the power to stabilise services and radically improve the situation for cancer patients in the long term.

“The new Assembly must now take urgent action and make the necessary investment in staff and equipment that’s needed to ensure people don’t miss out on lifesaving cancer services and care.”

Agreeing NICHS policy and engagement officer, Eugene Reid, said: “We welcome the news that Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has gained agreement from his party members to return to Stormont.

“Whilst, like numerous of our colleagues from across the voluntary sector, we want to see local, accountable government after a hiatus of almost two years, we must acknowledge the fact that a huge number of issues need to be addressed imminently. An executive needs to be functioning as soon as possible. Priorities include the agreement of a program for government and an establishment of multi year budgets for health.

“Policy makers need to consider the workforce issues which are the continuing limiting factor with respect to reform of the service and dealing with waiting lists.”

Addressing the issue of vaping and need for Northern Ireland legislation, Eugene added: “Yesterday NICHS welcomed the publication of a Northern Ireland Audit Office report entitled ‘Tackling the public health impacts of smoking and vaping’. We particularly endorsed the call for the registration of shops selling vapes. Currently, there is effectively a ‘free-for-all’ with anyone free to sell vapes and little effective sanction if they break rules. We need increased resources for enforcement action and a register as a matter of urgency. Vaping amongst young people under 18 has increased markedly and we need to take action to protect children’s health.