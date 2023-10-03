Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police last night said they had attended “the scene of a protest outside Causeway Hospital” where there were “two protesters within the established safe access zone”.

The law has divided opinion, with anti-abortion activists at the forefront of denouncing it as an assault on free speech.

Their opponents meanwhile cast it as a measure to ensure the safety of staff who carry out abortions and their patients.

Pro-life protestors and police at the edge of an abortion protest buffer zone at Craigavon Area Hospital on Saturday 30 September 2023. Legal concerns have been raised for clerics operating in hospitals inside such zones.

The protest happened during the morning, and the PSNI said: “Officers engaged with the man and woman on a number of occasions to explain the legislation.

"They were encouraged to move their protest away from the safe access zone.

"This did not result in any change in position.

"Both were then arrested under the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act (Northern Ireland) 2023 legislation and bailed pending further enquiries.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Chief Inspector Vince Redmond said: “We have been in communication with the Department of Health and Health Trusts in preparation for the introduction of safe access zones across Northern Ireland this month.

“The legislation seeks to balance the right to peaceful protest with the rights of those wishing to access these services safely.

“As a police service we will seek to work with the Department of Health, local health trusts and all relevant parties to respond as appropriate to any breaches of the legislation that are reported to us.

"We would expect that persons will respect the zone, to avoid any requirement for police action, which may lead to an arrest.”

There are 'Safe Access Zones' zones of 100 to 250m (330 to 820ft) are now in place around abortion clinics at Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Causeway Coast, Altnagelvin, Lagan Valley and Ulster hospitals as well as clinics at College Street and Bradbury Wellbeing and Treatment Centre in Belfast.

Anyone guilty of breaching the law will be guilty of a criminal offence and liable to a fine of £500.

Pro-life supporters were involved in a brief stand-off with police in Co Armagh at the weekend during a planned protest at a zone close to Craigavon Area Hospital.

Abolish Abortion NI said the Bradbury Place Zone in Belfast covers two churches, a planned mosque and an Orange Hall, and that the zone around the Ulster Hospital also covers a church.

A spokesman asked: “What impact will this [zones] have for staff, clergy and patients who wish to pray, read their Bible or have faith-based discussions at hospitals and in the surrounding neighbourhoods?

"These actions are apparently now criminal. Clergy speaking in churches within the zones, will they be prosecuted for posting pro-life sermons online?”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Health responded by saying: "The Department has engaged with stakeholder groups, including faith organisations, and has advised that groups should consider seeking their own legal advice and consulting the PSNI if planning any type of activity within a Safe Access Zone, in order to prevent any breaches of the legislation."