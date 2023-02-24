An estimated 1.4 million people in private households in the UK were likely to have Covid-19 in the week to February 14, up 17% from 1.2 million the previous week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is the highest total since early January.

A surge in the virus in the run-up to Christmas saw infections peak just below three million at the end of December.

Coronavirus continues to be least prevalent in Northern Ireland, at around one in 60 people.

The figure then fell for much of January, before rising again in recent weeks.

The current increase is being driven by the Omicron variant BA.2.75, which has overtaken BA.5 and its subvariants as the dominant type of coronavirus in the UK, the ONS said.

The BA.5 variant had been responsible for most Covid-19 infections in the country since the end of June 2022.

But nearly three-quarters (74.5%) of sequenced infections now belong to the BA.2.75 family, including its subvariants XBB and CH.1.1, both of which have a “growth advantage”, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Michelle Bowen, ONS head of health surveillance, said: “Infections have continued to increase across most of the UK, with Northern Ireland the exception with an uncertain trend in the most recent week.

“Across age groups in England the picture is mixed. We’ve seen decreases in schoolchildren, though this data comes too early to see the impact of half-term, yet growth in all adults over the age of 25.”

Around one in 45 people in England is estimated to have coronavirus, up from one in 55 the previous week.

The latest estimate for Scotland is one in 45 people, while for Wales it is one in 55.

The ONS infection survey is the most reliable measure of the prevalence of coronavirus and is based on a sample of swab tests from households across the country.

