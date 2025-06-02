Mr Ken Hiew, consultant urologist, Mr Ajay Pahuja, consultant urologist, & David Fleming, Aquablation patient at the Ulster Hospital

A ground-breaking robotic technology that eliminates the need for invasive prostate surgery has been installed at the Ulster Hospital, the first of its kind in the region and across Ireland.

Aquablation Therapy is a revolutionary, robotically executed procedure that uses image-guided, high-velocity water jets to precisely remove excess prostate tissue in men.

The South Eastern Trust has been chosen as a Centre of Excellence in Northern Ireland to enhance the Bladder Outlet Obstruction (BOO) service. At the heart of this transformation is the Aquablation Therapy one of the most advanced and innovative treatments currently available for men experiencing urinary symptoms due to an enlarged prostate.

Living with an enlarged prostate can have a detrimental impact on a person’s quality of life, including difficulty passing urine, a frequent need to urinate and difficulty fully emptying their bladder. If left untreated, it can lead to more severe symptoms such as acute urinary retention and infections.

Urology surgical team at the Ulster Hospital watching Aquablation Therapy in action

Real-time ultrasound imaging helps the surgeon map and direct the water jet with accuracy, avoiding damage to nearby nerves and structures responsible for sexual function and continence. Unlike traditional procedures, no heat is involved, significantly lowering the risk of complications.

This state-of-the-art technology reduces the likelihood of side effects such as erectile dysfunction, incontinence and bleeding that may require transfusion. It also offers shorter hospital stays and lower retreatment rates, improving overall outcomes for patients.

Clinical studies have demonstrated the effectiveness of Aquablation Therapy in providing substantial relief from symptoms and maintaining low rates of irreversible complications, regardless of prostate size or shape. Patient-reported outcomes are equal to, or better than alternative procedures, with this treatment boasting 99.5% continence preservation rate, preserving 100% of erectile function and maintaining 89% of ejaculatory function.

David Fleming from East Belfast who was one of the first patients to undergo the new Aquablation Therapy at the Ulster Hospital, shared his experience.

“I have had an enlarged prostate for the last 10 years and I have been suffering with urine retention that required a hospital admission where I also required a catheter to be fitted. When my consultant informed me of this new technology a few months ago during a telephone call, I was excited to give it a go. The benefits of Aquablation were explained to me and I thought it was a no brainer, basically because it is more accurate, there is less blood loss and a shorter period under anaesthetic as well with better outcomes.

“This will really make a difference and will greatly improve my quality of life, as I will now be able to remove the catheter which can be inconvenient. I was nervous undergoing the procedure, but the staff in the Day Procedure Unit in the Ulster Hospital have been fantastic at making me feel at ease. I would definitely recommend it.”

Consultant Urologist, Mr Ajay Pahuja added: “We are excited to launch this remarkable robotic technology that offers significant benefits for our urology patients. Aquablation Therapy helps avoid invasive surgery and its associated risks, offering quicker recovery times and minimal discomfort. The robotic precision ensures targeted treatment, significantly reducing the chances of damaging surrounding tissues. Early outcomes have shown rapid and significant improvement in urinary symptoms.”

South Eastern Trust director of Surgery, Maggie Parks said: “Introducing Aquablation Therapy as part of our enhanced Urology Service highlights our commitment to delivering world-class care. As a Centre of Excellence in the South Eastern Trust, we are proud to lead the way in Northern Ireland, giving patients from across the Region access to the latest technology and the highest standards of treatment.”

Assistant Director of Surgery Katharine Dane added: “Bringing the Aquablation service to Northern Ireland has been a collaborative project between our colleagues in SPPG (Performance, Safety and Service Improvement Department) and a variety of corporate and operational teams within the South Eastern Trust. We are all delighted to now see this service come to fruition and be able to make a significant difference to men’s health across the Region. Being able to offer a full range of treatments for patients with bladder outlet problems is very exciting for all the teams involved.”

Delighted to be partnering with the South Eastern Trust, Procept BioRobotics Account Manager, Bobby Badesha remarked, "We are excited to be working closely with the Trust to bring Aquablation Therapy to patients in Northern Ireland."