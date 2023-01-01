Urgent plea for staff to show up at A&E as Northern Ireland's NHS enters new year

A&E

On New Year’s Eve, the Southern Trust issued a message saying that “we ask if any nurses are available to work this evening/overnight in our Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital to please contact Patient Flow”.

Shortly before that, the South Eastern Trust had said “we are appealing for nursing staff (registered nurses and health care assistants) to help across critical areas – if staff can assist in any way, please call the trust switchboard”.

These are just the latest examples of the major pressure facing the Province’s hospitals.

A day earlier the other three trusts (Belfast, Northern, and Western) had warned about major pressure in their own hospitals (particularly the Northern Trust’s Causeway and Antrim A&Es).