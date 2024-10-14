Then 54-years-old and fit running 10km most days, Mr Lowe says his life changed after getting the vaccination.

The Omagh man told the BBC that within days he developed numbness in the right side of his face and started experiencing pain.

"I had lost all the feeling in my face, teeth, nose, tongue, eye, that whole side of my head," he said.

These symptoms have spread through his body and intensified over the years, with doctors across the UK saying the vaccine is to blame.

Mr Lowe’s admission comes as hundreds gathered in Belfast on Saturday to make a stand against potential new laws to deal with another public health emergency like Covid-19.

Concerns have been raised that the assembly is planning to introduce mandatory vaccinations and forced quarantine as part of any new legislation.

DUP MLA Diane Dodds said the proposals "represent a huge overreach and must be rejected" and called for the consultation to be scrapped.

