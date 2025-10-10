Vape campaign in schools tackles "worrying increase" in number of teens using

Vaping is reportedly on the rise among teenagers. Photo: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

A provincewide charity has launched an anti-vaping project aimed at teenagers, after research revealed almost half of pupils in their final year at school have taken up the habit.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vapes aren’t supposed to be sold to anyone under the age of 18 – but as with cigarettes, many find ways around that and the habit is reportedly on the rise.

According to the most recent statistics, roughly 15% of young people in the UK now vape. Around two-fifths of them have reported side effects such as headaches, dizziness, lack of breath, coughing, anxiety, nausea, increased heart rate, and tiredness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young people in the Year 14 range are the highest users. Research shows 46% of them UK-wide are vapers, and the number of teenagers taking it up has pushed Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke to launch a new education resource in schools aimed at getting people to kick the habit – or better yet, never pick it up.

Neil Johnston from NI Chest Heart and Stroke, Bangor Grammar's senior teacher for pastoral care David Hinds, Jessica Perry and Fidelma Carter from Chest Heart and Stroke, and Bangor Grammar vice principal Lynsey McDermott joined by pupils who took part in focus groups about the new vaping education resource.

The charity has been giving talks on vaping to schools and parents for some time, finding that teachers often asked for an easily-accessed resource they can pick up day-in day-out.

Chest, Heart and Stroke linked up with Stanford University to adapt an anti-vaping curriculum developed in the US, giving pupils here lessons and resources to increase knowledge of and change attitudes towards the habit.

Said the university’s Dr Bonnie Halpern-Felsher: “It validates teens’ choices not to vape and motivates those experimenting to reduce or quit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Several schools have run focus groups to help put the project together, including Bangor Grammar. Vice-principal Lynsey McDermott from Bangor Grammar School said recent data shows “a worrying increase in the number of young people using vapes, many unaware of the potential risks to their physical health, mental wellbeing, and long-term habits”.

“By being part of this resource, we are not only protecting our students but also equipping them with the knowledge and resilience to make healthier choices for life,” she added.

Chest, Heart and Stroke’s Fidelma Carter said: “Our position on vaping remains clear – avoid it unless as a short-term aid to quit smoking. We would urge people, if you don’t smoke, don’t vape.