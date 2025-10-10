Vape campaign in schools tackles "worrying increase" in number of teens using
Vapes aren’t supposed to be sold to anyone under the age of 18 – but as with cigarettes, many find ways around that and the habit is reportedly on the rise.
According to the most recent statistics, roughly 15% of young people in the UK now vape. Around two-fifths of them have reported side effects such as headaches, dizziness, lack of breath, coughing, anxiety, nausea, increased heart rate, and tiredness.
Young people in the Year 14 range are the highest users. Research shows 46% of them UK-wide are vapers, and the number of teenagers taking it up has pushed Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke to launch a new education resource in schools aimed at getting people to kick the habit – or better yet, never pick it up.
The charity has been giving talks on vaping to schools and parents for some time, finding that teachers often asked for an easily-accessed resource they can pick up day-in day-out.
Chest, Heart and Stroke linked up with Stanford University to adapt an anti-vaping curriculum developed in the US, giving pupils here lessons and resources to increase knowledge of and change attitudes towards the habit.
Said the university’s Dr Bonnie Halpern-Felsher: “It validates teens’ choices not to vape and motivates those experimenting to reduce or quit.”
Several schools have run focus groups to help put the project together, including Bangor Grammar. Vice-principal Lynsey McDermott from Bangor Grammar School said recent data shows “a worrying increase in the number of young people using vapes, many unaware of the potential risks to their physical health, mental wellbeing, and long-term habits”.
“By being part of this resource, we are not only protecting our students but also equipping them with the knowledge and resilience to make healthier choices for life,” she added.
Chest, Heart and Stroke’s Fidelma Carter said: “Our position on vaping remains clear – avoid it unless as a short-term aid to quit smoking. We would urge people, if you don’t smoke, don’t vape.
“We believe [the new resource] will be a powerful tool in helping young people across Northern Ireland make informed, healthy choices.”