The advice comes as BVA’s latest Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey reveals that almost all (99%) of vets across the UK have seen pets in the last 12 months who should have been brought to them for treatment earlier.

This represents a significant increase of almost 20% since 2018 and equates to an estimated one in five pets not receiving timely treatment.

When asked about the main reasons for the delay, 91% of vets reported financial reasons as a key factor.

Ahead of international dog show Crufts kicking off this weekend, the British Vetinary Association (BVA) have voiced concerns that one in five pets are not receiving adequate treatment on time due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis

More than half of vets (52%) said the number of clients reporting difficulty covering the cost of preventative veterinary care for their animal had increased compared to 2021.

This figure rose to 70% when it came to covering the cost of diagnostic care and treatment.

Responding to these findings, British Veterinary Association President Malcolm Morley said: “In a week when the national spotlight turns towards Crufts, it’s important to acknowledge that many pet owners are finding it difficult to meet the basic costs of caring for their animals.

"It’s particularly concerning that vets in practice are seeing increasing numbers of animals with issues that could have been prevented or minimised if treatment had been sought sooner.

“Regular vet check-ups and preventative care may seem costly for many families in the current financial climate, but taking steps now rather than later is the best way to catch any health issues early and keep medical costs to a minimum.

“We urge all pet owners to talk to their vet for advice on simple and affordable steps they can take to keep their animals healthy.

"These include neutering, keeping up to date on vaccinations, daily teeth cleaning, keeping weight in check, and plenty of exercise.

“The British Veterinary Association encourages pet owners to speak to their vet sooner rather than later if you’re struggling to cover the costs.