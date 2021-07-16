Want more sleep but caught in the trap of staying up too late? Listen to this top advice

Procrastinating and late night tech binges lead to less shuteye and diminished day time performance

Know you could really do with getting to bed earlier, but can’t seem to make it happen?

Between Netflix episodes that roll on and on, and Instagram scrolls that take us down a rabbit hole of endless clicking, sometimes the reason we’re not catching enough zeds is no mystery.

Maybe you are stuck burning the candle at both ends or find that as a night owl you find a second wind of energy that allows you to battle through your exhaustion at 2am because you are hellbent on completing overdue tax returns, a dizzyingly complex Star Wars jigsaw, or you’re convinced that several more hours of swiping on Tinder will lead you to your dream partner, a matter that seems so much more pressing than tackling the Jones’ report come 9am.

It’s so easy to get stuck in this loop, but if not clocking up enough quality slumber is taking a toll, you might want to break the habit. Not getting enough shut-eye at the right times that keep our circadian rhythms in balance, can have serious consequences for our general health and wellbeing and lack of restful sleep has been associated with all kinds of negative outcomes such as increased anxiety and depression, compromised cognition and demotivation, among many other deleterious effects, such as weight gain and decreased libido due to exhaustion.

So, why is it so much easier to say you will commit to being early to bed and early to rise, in order to be healthy, wealthy and wise etc, rather than making such plans a reality instead of fighting off the onset of unconsciousness with one more peek at another influencer’s enviable abs on Instagram or a late night re-run of some old favourite sitcom while munching on calorific snacks when you could be having awesome dreams while languishing luxuriously under a heavy tog duvet?

Sleep experts have plenty of top tips on how to break the negative cycle of staying up well past your bedtime and ending up looking like you’ve been out all night on a bar crawl at the morning business Zoom conference with protuberant bags under your eyes and the inability to focus sharply that accompanies late night over stimulation.

Don’t beat yourself up

Sleep procrastination – basically putting off sleeping and doing other things instead – is very common. And while you might be kicking yourself for being ‘so bad’ when it comes to bedtime, it’s not as simple as lacking discipline. There might be loads of different reasons for it, but sleep therapist Tracy Hannigan (tracythesleepcoach.co.uk) believes sleep procrastinators mainly fall into two categories.

“There’s the people who are trying to exert some control over something, and it happens to be at night-time when there’s nobody else demanding anything of them,” she explains. “Then there’s the people who don’t carve any time out for themselves, so they’re doing something they enjoy at night, because it’s the only time they can do it.”

I just want some time for me

This is where the phrase ‘revenge bedtime procrastination’ or ‘sleep revenge’ comes from: staying up late for some down time, because it’s literally the only opportunity you get.

“I see this in a lot of clients, especially those who work very long hours,” says The Science Of Sleep author Heather Darwall-Smith, a UKCP psychotherapist who specialises in sleep (heatherdarwallsmith.com). “People might think, ‘I don’t want to just be working and sleeping, I’m going to do something that’s nice for me’.”

It’s not just high-flying professionals. Carers might really relate to this too, and parents. Another factor is low self-esteem, notes Darwall-Smith, prioritising everyone else’s needs above our own. And we can all experience overwhelm in various guises – perhaps it’s living with a health condition, dilemmas weighing on your mind – and it makes sense that we seek out some relief and autonomy where it feels easiest.

You’re only human

“When we feel overwhelmed, we reach for the instant gratification,” says Darwall-Smith. “It’s what we can control, and we get a burst of dopamine to the brain, which is pleasurable. As humans, we’re very much programmed to take pleasure over pain.”

And if your sleep-procrastination method of choice tends to involve a screen? Well it’s no wonder if one episode turns into four, or a quick look at TikTok turns into a midnight odyssey of dog videos and skincare tutorials.

“We are up against technologies that have been designed by geniuses to make us engaged,” says Darwall-Smith. “And at night, when we’re tired, our ability to self-regulate is strongly impacted, too. So, it’s not necessarily because people are doing this through choice, or lack self-control: it’s technology, it’s tiredness, it’s overwhelm, it’s trying to get some control in my life, right here, right now.”

More awareness, less judgement

Darwall-Smith and Hannigan both believe acknowledging all this is hugely important. Scratch the surface and these patterns begin to make more sense, you could even call them self-care – but it’s counterproductive when it’s eating into our sleep time, impacting our health and happiness and everything in-between.

Hannigan believes we all have it in us to change these patterns, although progress may not happen quickly and won’t be perfect.

“It takes commitment, really committing, but that doesn’t mean people will be 100% successful with it. It’s about committing with compassion,” Hannigan explains.

In other words, cut yourself some slack. And while it’s true that lack of sleep is a health concern, try not to over-focus on this.

“I’m always really careful about this, because that in itself can increase anxiety – ‘Why can’t I stop doing this? I know it’s really bad for my health’ – and people can really start to beat themselves up about it,” says Darwall-Smith.

Carrots and sticks

Instead, focus on the rewards. “It’s really important for people to tap into what is the fundamental reason they want to make a change,” says Hannigan. “There’s a belief that there’s stick people and carrot people. Stick people run away from things that have negative consequences. Carrot people are those driven towards the positive. But I think, even for those who think they’re stick people, there are carrots under there.”

Psychology research tends to support the notion that, when it comes to behaviour change, carrots are far more effective than sticks. “So, it’s about finding those,” adds Hannigan.

“What things do you really love to do or engage with, that are more difficult because you’re not allowing yourself the sleep you need?”

A life issue, not a sleep issue

A clutter-free bedroom and wind-down routine can be helpful – but this really isn’t just about bedtime. Darwall-Smith adds:“Look at what’s happening throughout the day.