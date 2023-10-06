Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He told the Conservative Party conference in Manchester this week that the legal age for buying tobacco should rise every year to stop youngsters taking up smoking, and pledged to crack down on the sale of disposable vapes to children.

Rishi Sunak set out plans to introduce a new law – for England – which would ban tobacco sales to anybody born on or after January 1 2009.

He also said more must be done to “restrict the availability” of vapes to children.

There has been a widespread welcome in NI for plans by the Prime Minister to crack down on smoking. Photo: Alamy/PA.

Irwin Armstrong, a former chairman of the NI Conservative Party, strongly welcomed the plans.

"I smoked 60 a day up during the week for about 20 years but stopped 30 years ago," he said. "It was the best thing I ever did, both from a health and financial point of view."

Retired GP and former Belfast City Councillor John Kyle has previously campaigned for a clamp down on the availability of vapes for children.

"Any proposal to reduce smoking is to be welcomed, it will save lives, although legislation to end the sale of cigarettes will not automatically stop young people taking up smoking," he said. "If this proposal is made law it should also end all possibility of legalising the use of cannabis. The campaign to legalise cannabis, which has been gaining momentum, is deeply misguided as cannabis is just as harmful, if not more so, than tobacco."

Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS) also applauded the plans.

"However, this law applies to England only, not to NI," a spokeswoman said. "This is why NICHS is calling on the NI politicians and policymakers to introduce legislation to increase the age in the sale of cigarettes and e-Cigarettes from 18 years to 21 years; we also want a new ambitious Tobacco Strategy focused on addressing health inequalities and tackling e-cigarettes."