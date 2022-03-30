Watch: New nursing recruitment video launched

The video outlines a number of vital jobs across midwifery, paediatrics, general wards, day procedure unit, community nursing, mental health, learning disability, intensive Care, theatres, prison healthcare and district nursing. The video also highlights the new nurse consultant role which is an innovative role within Cancer Services.

In recent months the Trust has opened a brand new Acute Services block and a new Macmillan Cancer Unit which offers a state of the art environment for both patients and staff. In the video you can see the Trust is big enough to develop your career but small enough to feel like a family!

On launching the video, the Trust’s director of Nursing Nicki Patterson, said: “I am delighted to be launching this video which showcases brilliant opportunities for nursing and midwifery right across the South Eastern Trust. It gives you a flavour of the extensive variety or roles we have to offer and highlights some of the innovative ways in which nurses and midwives are delivering high standards of care to our patients, clients and service users with head and heart.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...