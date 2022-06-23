Water testing of homes over lead level concerns

Northern Ireland was absent from a major UK report on lead contamination due to a lack of data but it is estimated that around 25% of homes have some water pipes made from lead in Northern Ireland.

Low level lead contamination is dangerous to human health, particularly in young children as it can affect brain development and kidneys, and is linked to heart disease, social deviance, and cancers.

The UK reference limit for lead in water is 10 µgPb/L but some researchers argue that this should be lower.

Water testing to start

Queen’s University researchers carried out a small study on 35 Belfast households. They found that 15% of the samples collected exceeded the UK reference limit for lead.

They also found that five test results were higher than 50 µgPb/L and one reaching 95.2 µgPb/L. The study found some lead in all of the houses tested and the researchers state that there is no safe threshold of exposure to lead.

Dr Tristan Sturm from Queen’s is one of the researchers working on the study. He said: “Lead contaminated water is a silent crisis, which is why after undertaking a small study in Belfast we decided that further testing is necessary.

“It took similar university research and community work in Flint, Michigan, to expose the crisis there.

“Without proper testing of drinking water, our cities are complicity producing the next generation of children who might under-perform, be prone to violence, or suffer debilitating bodily harm relative to their unexposed peers.

“Lead exposure during critical brain development between ages of one and five has the most adverse effects on humans causing irreversible and permanent brain damage.

“But our local community isn’t fully aware of the issue and there is no awareness campaign from service providers.

“It’s also the case that many healthcare professionals are unaware as we do not have the data for Northern Ireland, and there is a lack of regulation as landlords and homeowners are not obligated to test and replace.