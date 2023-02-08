Kyle Alexander tackling the zipline at Colin Glen

Kyle Alexander, the former chief executive of the Laganside Corporation and chief executive of the Maze Long Kesh Development Corporation, was diagnosed with the condition in 2016 and is now the trustee in Northern Ireland for the Parkinson’s charity, Parkinson’s UK.

He said: “I’ve been trustee of Parkinson’s UK since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was encouraged to apply to be a trustee as there was no NI representative on the board at that time, and being a retired chief executive, thought my skills would be relevant and of use to the charity.

“The current chair of Parkinson’s UK, Gary Shaughnessy, has completed some incredible challenges over the last year, with more to come in 2023, and he challenged me to come up with a fundraising idea.

"Since I turned 70 just before Christmas and it’s seven years since my

diagnosis, I thought a target of ziplining 7,000 metres would be a good target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ziplining is a daunting prospect so I don’t like to think about it too much in advance!!

"When I was in Singapore at the end of 2022 my friends tried to dissuade me from doing the ‘MegaZip’, which is a 450m Zipline over the Imbiah Hill Jungle and Siloso beach, but I had some free time without them one day and decided that I couldn’t go all that way and not do it! It was a great experience in the end.

“I’ve since faced two ziplines at Colin Glen in Belfast on January 28, including Ireland’s longest zipline, which is 700m.

"Thankfully I had eight other family members and friends taking part so between us we soon clocked up the required 7,000 metres, once you add on the 450 metres I have already completed in Singapore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from the challenge itself, Kyle said: “I’ve found it really humbling to see the response to my fundraising efforts.

"There have been donations from people I’ve not seen in a long

while, but who were past acquaintances in my working life, and that’s been the most lovely experience.”

Kyle’s daughter Gillian, a Primary School teacher at Brownlee Primary School in Lisburn, said of her dad’s challenge: “I am so proud of dad, both for the active role he has taken being a trustee for Parkinson’s UK, but also for his positive mindset – ‘I may have Parkinson’s, but Parkinson’s doesn’t have me’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Parkinson’s UK is an amazing charity and the work they do is vital.”

Kyle said: “I don’t often talk to others about my Parkinson’s so it’s been touching to see those words from Gillian.

Parkinson’s is what happens when the brain cells that make dopamine start to die. Currently, it's believed a combination of genetic changes and environmental factors may be responsible for the condition.

There are more than 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety. Some are treatable, but the drugs can have serious side effects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It gets worse over time and there’s no cure. Yet. Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world.

Around 145,000 people in the UK have Parkinson’s, with 3,900 in Northern Ireland.

Kyle said: "At the start, when I was diagnosed, my wife and I met with a Parkinson’s UK local adviser.

"It was as though we could talk more freely with the adviser there as a conduit, and it was an invaluable experience as when I went to see my consultant, I was on my own.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking back, Kyle became aware that ‘things were just not right’ following a trip with his son Kyle, who’s a physiotherapist for Ulster Rugby, to see the NI soccer team play a European Championship match in France.

“We had to walk quite a way to get to the stadium and I could see and feel that I wasn’t walking great, and was unable to keep up.

“Interestingly, at diagnosis, my consultant suggested that there would be four to five years when things would be relatively okay and then symptoms would begin to progress. That trajectory has played out. “Parkinson’s affects everyone differently. As well as a tremor I need to watch my balance.

"A speech impediment I’ve had since childhood has worsened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m also losing the ability to smile as my face is getting that ‘mask’ that people with Parkinson’s experience.

“When diagnosed you tend to lower your expectations of what you can do. Apathy is also a common symptom. Over time it’s important to change your mindset and seek to manage

your condition rather than let it overwhelm you. Regular physical exercise is important. I hope my taking up this challenge to do the zipline will encourage others to challenge themselves to be more active.

“I’m delighted to be supporting Parkinson’s UK because they do so much to support those living with Parkinson’s, such as the local adviser service which I made use of at diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m personally a member of the Lisburn branch and their local outreach into the local area is so important too, as they connect people with each other, as well as organising activities and events for those living in the local community.”

You can still support Kyle’s fundraising efforts at his JustGiving page:

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kyle-alexander9

​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad