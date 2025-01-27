Actress Pauline Quirke has been diagnosed with dementia

Actress Pauline Quirke, 65, famous for her role as Sharon Theodopolopodous on long-running sitcom Birds Of A Feather, has retired from acting following a dementia diagnosis.

Steve Sheen, who has been married to the actress since 1996, has revealed that Pauline was first diagnosed with dementia in 2021, although the diagnosis was not made public at the time.

But how common is dementia, and what early warning signs should we look out for?

What is dementia?

“Dementia is an umbrella term that describes a set of symptoms affecting your brain, causing problems with memory, thinking, and communication, leading to the loss of the skills required for everyday living,” explains Fran Vandelli, dementia lead for Bupa Care Services Richmond Villages.

There are more than 200 subtypes of dementia, but the most common types include Alzheimer’s disease, vascular dementia, Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia and mixed dementia, according to leading charity Dementia UK.

“Nearly one million people are living with dementia in the UK – it’s a huge and growing health crisis,” stresses Hannah Gardner, consultant admiral nurse at Dementia UK. “One in two of us will be affected by dementia in our lifetime – either through caring for a loved one with the condition, developing it ourselves, or both.”

One of the biggest misconceptions about dementia is that it’s often regarded as a condition that only affects people in old age.

“But in fact, there are over 200 subtypes of dementia with a range of symptoms that can also occur in much younger people – this is known as young onset dementia, where symptoms appear before the age of 65,” clarifies Gardner.

What causes it?

“The brain is made up of nerve cells (neurones) that communicate with each other by sending messages,” explains Gardner. “Dementia damages these nerve cells so messages cannot be sent effectively, which prevents the brain from functioning normally.”

What are some common symptoms to look out for?

“There are lots of different types of dementia that have similarities, but which can also have different symptoms and affect people differently, and it’s important to remember that no two people will experience dementia in exactly the same way,” emphasises Vandelli.

However, there are some common early symptoms of dementia which you may notice before a formal diagnosis is made.

“Common symptoms include increasing forgetfulness , difficulty in remembering names, loss of interest in activities previously enjoyed , struggling to make decisions, difficulty making and following conversations, and becoming quieter and more withdrawn ,” says Gardner.

Who is more likely to be affected?

“While age is the biggest factor in developing dementia, there are 12 ‘modifiable risks’ – in other words, risks that could potentially be reduced through people’s lifestyle choices,” highlights Gardner.

“These include smoking, high alcohol intake, air pollution, head injury, social isolation, lower levels of education, physical inactivity, obesity, hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, depression and hearing impairment.”

How is it diagnosed?

A timely diagnosis can help the person and their family understand what form of dementia they have, how their symptoms affect them, and what they can do to manage them.

“After noticing symptoms, the route to diagnosis isn’t always straightforward,” says Gardner. “That is why Dementia UK has produced a free ‘Getting a diagnosis of dementia’ bite-size guide, written by dementia specialist admiral nurses.”

The guide outlines the following five steps to a diagnosis:

1. Making an appointment with a GP

2. Explaining symptoms and medical tests and checks

3. Referral to specialist clinics and specialists

4. Memory clinics and tests

5. The timeline of a diagnosis and what to do next

What are the treatment options?

“Currently, there is no cure for dementia,” says Gardner. “It is a progressive condition which means that symptoms gradually get worse.

“Over time, it can affect someone’s memory and thinking skills, and eventually the ability to do the simplest tasks. But, there is support and specialist advice, which can change lives.”

For example, medicines such as acetylcholinesterase inhibitors and memantine, are sometimes prescribed to help temporarily reduce symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the NHS website.