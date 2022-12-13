Getting drunk can affect your health in many negative ways

“Even though some types of alcoholic beverages, such as red wine, contain antioxidants, the negative impact of alcohol outweighs its positive effects,” says Lifesum nutritionist Signe Svanfeldt (lifesum.com).

The NHS recommends no more than 14 units of alcohol a week, spread across three days or more – there are plenty of drawbacks in terms of your health. Speak to your GP if you have any concerns about your drinking, or seek advice from charities like Drinkaware (drinkaware.co.uk).

“Drinking an excessive amount of alcohol increases the risk of cancer and cardiovascular diseases,” says Steph Keenan, operations manager at alcohol and mental health charity With You (wearewithyou.org.uk). “Alcohol can also raise our blood pressure, and be harmful to all organs in our body, including the stomach and liver.”

Excessive drinking is damaging to the liver in two big ways, the first being a type of scarring called cirrhosis.

“Scar tissue builds up because alcohol changes the chemicals that break down and remove scar tissue,” says Rob Hobson, head of nutrition at Healthspan (healthspan.co.uk). “Over time, this means scar tissue replaces healthy cells and the liver struggles to work properly.”

Alcohol can cause a build-up of fat in the organ: “Fatty liver disease can stop it from working properly. This is reversible in the first instance, by stopping alcohol consumption for [at least] two weeks.”

The calorific nature of alcohol means that “the body also uses this as an energy source while fat is stored”, Hobson continues. “Drinking excessively can lead to weight gain – and for men especially this gathers around the belly, which is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.”

Drinking to the point of intoxication can contribute to other health issues, with Keenan saying: “It also increases the risk of injuries and contagious diseases, especially respiratory diseases.”

Brain activity

“Drinking alcohol affects our central nervous system and slows down brain activity,” says Svanfeldt. “It can also affect our memory and self-control.” That’s why some people engage in more risky behaviour while drunk – or perhaps they fall over, and can’t remember how they got those bruises the next morning.

Sleep problems

“If you have trouble sleeping, alcohol might seem to help in the short term, as it can make you feel more relaxed,” says Keenan. “But regularly drinking alcohol can make sleep problems worse.”

“Alcohol can impair the restorative part of the sleep cycle, REM, as well as interfering with the flow of calcium into nerve cells, affecting the region of the brain that controls sleep function.

“Alcohol causes dehydration – it inhibits the anti-diuretic hormone (ADH) causing you to use the bathroom more regularly,” he adds.

Emotional effects