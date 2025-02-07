Over one in 20 men and one in 33 women have tried the fad diet according to new data from Asda Online Doctor 😟

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tapeworm diet originates from the Victorian era.

It involves swallowing a pill that has a tapeworm egg, so you give yourself a tapeworm infection.

Tapeworm infections can have serious health complications and even result in death.

Over one in 20 men and one in 33 women have tried the tapeworm diet according to new data from Asda Online Doctor.

The tapeworm diet is making a comeback, according to startling new data from Asda Online Doctor.

The Victorian era diet that involves swallowing a pill that contains a tapeworm egg to give yourself a tapeworm infection is not only extreme but can have severe consequences for your health. According to the research, over one in 20 men and one in 33 women have tried the dangerous fad diet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the findings, Dr Kathryn Basford, clinical lead at Asda Online Doctor said: “This research highlights an alarming trend in dieting, with many starting unhealthy dieting behaviours at a young age, often influenced by family pressure and social media, which can set the stage for long-term, harmful patterns around body image and nutrition.”

The tapeworm diet dates back to the Victorian era and can have dangerous consequences for your health. | Supittra - stock.adobe.com

What is the tapeworm diet?

The tapeworm diet is a fad diet that dates back to the Victorian era. The Association of UK Dietitians defines a fad diet as one that “promotes results such as fast weight loss without robust scientific evidence to support its claims."

It involves swallowing a pill that includes the egg of a tapeworm, the theory is that as the worm attaches itself to your intestines and grows it will then start to feed off your nutrients causing you to be able to loose weight. This effectively gives you a tapeworm infection which can be incredibly dangerous for your health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What are the dangers of a tapeworm diet?

The tapeworm diet gives you a tapeworm infection which can have serious complications. It involves swallowing a pill with a tapeworm egg, the tapeworm will then attach itself to your intestines and feed off your body’s nutrients, with the theory being that this will cause you to lose weight. However, you can’t predict where the tapeworm will attach, and you could end up causing an invasive infection which is when a tapeworm attaches itself to an organ outside of the digestive system.

Healthline explain that symptoms of a tapeworm infection can include diarrhoea, abdominal pain, nausea, weakness and fever. While you can also experience an allergic reaction, bacterial infections and neurological issues.

Complications can be serious and can even result in death. These can include blockage of bile ducts, appendix, or pancreatic duct, neurocysticercosis, which is a complication of the brain and nervous system and disruption in the function of your organs.

To get rid of a tapeworm you will have to seek medical care and take anti-parasitic medications, however treatments will vary depending on the severity of your infection and if it has become invasive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the risks of fad diets, Dr Basford said: “It’s worrying to see how many patients are turning to extreme measures without consulting a medical professional. Fad diets, especially those not supported by science like the tapeworm diet, can have dangerous consequences. Side effects such as fatigue or hair loss are not uncommon. Unfortunately, the appeal of quick results can overshadow the importance of sustainable, evidence-based approaches to weight management.”