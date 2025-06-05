ASCERT encourages people to take control of their drinking this Alcohol Awareness Week.

ASCERT, Northern Ireland’s leading charity dedicated to reducing drug and alcohol-related harm, is urging the public to consider, “What’s in Your Glass? Time to Rethink Your Drink?”

The aim is to inform and educate individuals about how much alcohol they are drinking and give them the tools to make safer, healthier choices.

It supports the ‘Know Your Units’ campaign, which raises awareness of the UK Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines. These guidelines say that both men and women should not regularly drink more than 14 units per week to reduce health risks. But many people go over this limit, especially when pouring drinks at home without realising how much alcohol they’re actually consuming.

Gary McMichael, Chief Executive ASCERT, said: “Most people don’t realise that a drink poured at home can contain two or even three times more alcohol than a pub measure. That means we may be drinking much more than we think. Being aware of your units is a big step toward looking after your health.”

In Northern Ireland, alcohol plays a big role in everyday life, whether it’s celebrating, socialising, or dealing with stress. But sometimes, drinking can become a problem, and this can happen to anyone, at any time.

That’s why ASCERT is asking people to take a moment to “Rethink Your Drink” by encouraging everyone who drinks to think about their relationship with alcohol.

Gary continued: “We’re not here to judge anyone. We want to give people real tools, tips, and support so they can make informed choices. When you understand what’s in your glass, you can take back power over your health and wellbeing.”

Key Messages from ASCERT:

Home-poured drinks are often stronger than you think. A large glass of wine may have over 3 units, which is more than ¼ of your weekly limit in one go.

Use a measuring tool or unit calculator to keep track of how much you’re really drinking.

Add a mixer to your drink or try non-alcoholic alternatives to help cut back without feeling left out.

Small changes make a big difference. Better sleep improved mental health, and more energy can all come from drinking less.

ASCERT’s website has a full ‘Rethink Your Drink’ section where you can learn what’s in your glass, as well as:

Learn more about alcohol and the risks involved

Reflect on your drinking and whether it’s time to make a change

Set goals and get support with self-care resources

Try out tools like the Virtual Bar, unit calculators, and self-assessments

ASCERT’s Rethink Your Drink self-help tools can be found by visiting: https://www.ascert.biz/rethink-your-drink/