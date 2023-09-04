Dalata Hotel Group volunteers with Air Ambulance NI mascot, Helimed Ed.

​Wheels in Motion: Dalata Volunteers arrive in Belfast during

1,100km Charity Cycle Across Ireland

Volunteers from Dalata Hotel Group undertaking massive challenge in aid of Air

Ambulance NI, The Marie Keating Foundation, and Leukaemia Care

04 September 2023 | A group of eight volunteers from Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s largest

hotel operator, arrived in Belfast on Friday, as part of their 1,100-kilometre cycle around the

island of Ireland in aid of Air Ambulance NI, The Marie Keating Foundation, and Leukaemia

Care.

With a target of €30,000, the funds raised will contribute to efforts that offer urgent care for

individuals with serious injuries in Northern Ireland, support the early detection of cancer in

Ireland and provide crucial assistance to patients and families in need of the Car-T

treatment, a life-saving cancer immunotherapy delivered in a small number of hospitals in

the UK.

Wheels turned at 7am in Dublin on Friday, as the cyclists set off from the Maldron Hotel

Dublin Airport. Passing through Belfast, Derry, Sligo, Galway, Limerick, Cork, and Wexford,

the cycle will stop by several of the Group’s hotels along the way, before finishing on Friday

8 September in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin.

Dalata Digs Deep Month

This mammoth cycle forms part of the annual Dalata Digs Deep initiative, which involves

numerous fundraising activities at all 52 of the Company’s hotels across Ireland, the UK and

continental Europe for the full month of September.

These fundraising activities have raised €1.77 million over the past seven years, which

include corporate donations from Dalata Hotel Group. Previous charity partners, which have

benefitted from the initiative include CHI Crumlin in Ireland and Great Ormond Street

Hospital in the UK.

As they embark on the Great Dalata Cycle for the fourth year, the fundraising team invites

everyone to join its efforts and support these charities. People can contribute to this year’s

fundraising campaign online by visiting https://www.idonate.ie/event/greatdalatacycle2023.

Niall Macklin, Dalata Hotel Group Senior Manager and cycling team leader said: “Air

Ambulance NI, Marie Keating Foundation, and Leukaemia Care are charitable causes close to

our hearts and we’re thrilled to embark once more on this journey around Ireland in aid of

our new partners.

“This event underlines our continuous dedication to making a positive impact within the

communities where our hotels are situated. It's truly wonderful to witness all our hotels

engaging in fundraising efforts individually alongside the cycling initiative. We believe

together, we are not just raising funds, but also inspiring positive change.”

Colleen Milligan, Business Development & Project Manager at Air Ambulance NI said: “We

want to say a huge thank you to the 8 incredible cyclists taking on the challenge of cycling

their way around the island to raise funds for three charities providing vital services in our

community.

“The Dalata Diggs Deep initiative takes place throughout the month of September when we

at Air Ambulance NI also celebrate Air Ambulance Week. The funds raised during this time

will help our helicopter lift off and fly to critically ill and injured patients.

“On average, the air ambulance service is needed twice a day and the doctor and paramedic

on board provide critical interventions that can be the difference between life and death.

“It really is about bringing the hospital direct to the patient and is only possible with

continued support. We’d like to pay tribute to all the Dalata staff who go above and beyond

when it comes to organising fundraising activities and wish them all the very best for a

successful and fun month of raising charitable funds!”

ABOUT DALATA

Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata

is Ireland’s largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental

Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,239 rooms

and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased

hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland’s two largest

hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the six-month period ended 30 June