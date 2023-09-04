Wheels in Motion: Dalata Volunteers arrive in Belfast during 1,100km Charity Cycle Across Ireland
Wheels in Motion: Dalata Volunteers arrive in Belfast during
1,100km Charity Cycle Across Ireland
Volunteers from Dalata Hotel Group undertaking massive challenge in aid of Air
Ambulance NI, The Marie Keating Foundation, and Leukaemia Care
04 September 2023 | A group of eight volunteers from Dalata Hotel Group, Ireland’s largest
hotel operator, arrived in Belfast on Friday, as part of their 1,100-kilometre cycle around the
island of Ireland in aid of Air Ambulance NI, The Marie Keating Foundation, and Leukaemia
Care.
With a target of €30,000, the funds raised will contribute to efforts that offer urgent care for
individuals with serious injuries in Northern Ireland, support the early detection of cancer in
Ireland and provide crucial assistance to patients and families in need of the Car-T
treatment, a life-saving cancer immunotherapy delivered in a small number of hospitals in
the UK.
Wheels turned at 7am in Dublin on Friday, as the cyclists set off from the Maldron Hotel
Dublin Airport. Passing through Belfast, Derry, Sligo, Galway, Limerick, Cork, and Wexford,
the cycle will stop by several of the Group’s hotels along the way, before finishing on Friday
8 September in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin.
Dalata Digs Deep Month
This mammoth cycle forms part of the annual Dalata Digs Deep initiative, which involves
numerous fundraising activities at all 52 of the Company’s hotels across Ireland, the UK and
continental Europe for the full month of September.
These fundraising activities have raised €1.77 million over the past seven years, which
include corporate donations from Dalata Hotel Group. Previous charity partners, which have
benefitted from the initiative include CHI Crumlin in Ireland and Great Ormond Street
Hospital in the UK.
As they embark on the Great Dalata Cycle for the fourth year, the fundraising team invites
everyone to join its efforts and support these charities. People can contribute to this year’s
fundraising campaign online by visiting https://www.idonate.ie/event/greatdalatacycle2023.
Niall Macklin, Dalata Hotel Group Senior Manager and cycling team leader said: “Air
Ambulance NI, Marie Keating Foundation, and Leukaemia Care are charitable causes close to
our hearts and we’re thrilled to embark once more on this journey around Ireland in aid of
our new partners.
“This event underlines our continuous dedication to making a positive impact within the
communities where our hotels are situated. It's truly wonderful to witness all our hotels
engaging in fundraising efforts individually alongside the cycling initiative. We believe
together, we are not just raising funds, but also inspiring positive change.”
Colleen Milligan, Business Development & Project Manager at Air Ambulance NI said: “We
want to say a huge thank you to the 8 incredible cyclists taking on the challenge of cycling
their way around the island to raise funds for three charities providing vital services in our
community.
“The Dalata Diggs Deep initiative takes place throughout the month of September when we
at Air Ambulance NI also celebrate Air Ambulance Week. The funds raised during this time
will help our helicopter lift off and fly to critically ill and injured patients.
“On average, the air ambulance service is needed twice a day and the doctor and paramedic
on board provide critical interventions that can be the difference between life and death.
“It really is about bringing the hospital direct to the patient and is only possible with
continued support. We’d like to pay tribute to all the Dalata staff who go above and beyond
when it comes to organising fundraising activities and wish them all the very best for a
successful and fun month of raising charitable funds!”
Ends
ABOUT DALATA
Dalata Hotel Group plc was founded in August 2007 and listed as a plc in March 2014. Dalata
is Ireland’s largest hotel operator, with a growing presence in the UK and continental
Europe. The Group’s portfolio comprises 52 three and four-star hotels with 11,239 rooms
and a pipeline of over 1,100 rooms. The Group currently has 31 owned hotels, 18 leased
hotels and three management contracts. Dalata successfully operates Ireland’s two largest
hotel brands, the Clayton and the Maldron Hotels. For the six-month period ended 30 June
2023, Dalata reported revenue of €284.8 million and a profit after tax of €42.0 million.