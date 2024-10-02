Sarah McGuckin from Downpatrick was diagnosed with breast cancer last May

A Co Down woman is encouraging other women to be breast aware after her shock diagnosis of cancer aged just 36.

Sarah McGuckin, originally from Downpatrick, was lying in bed after a girl’s night out, chatting with friends about the highlights of the evening, when she happened to put her hand over her breast, and felt a lump.

After visiting her GP, Sarah was sent for a biopsy and ultrasound and in May, 2023 she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Sarah said: “It was completely surreal. I am young, healthy and have no history of cancer in my family, it was so hard to wrap my head around why this was happening to me. I think the first time I looked in the mirror and saw my hair falling out, I couldn’t deny what was happening to me anymore.

“The treatment was tough and continues to impact my life. I went through six rounds of chemotherapy; 20 sessions of radiotherapy and I am still on hormonal treatment that has put me into temporary early menopause for the next five years.”

Sarah was in desperate need of support after a difficult time and wanted to find other younger women who were in a similar position when she came across Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s services.

She said: “I was so relieved to find out about Cancer Focus Northern Ireland after I had finished my treatment. I was searching for support for cancer survivors, particularly other young women and I found out about Thrive, a support group for young women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer. It was exactly what I was looking for.

"Family can only help support you to a certain point. Having other women who knew exactly what I was going through was priceless. We bonded so quickly, and our time together was incredibly empowering. We were all at different stages in our cancer journey, and some of the women had been through my treatment and could give me insight on what to expect and how to prepare.”

Sarah added: “We are still all in a WhatsApp group together and we continue to be a source of support for each other. If you have a scare, they are one message away with words of encouragement and comfort, sharing your fears and helping you along the way.

“I can’t thank Cancer Focus NI enough for providing me with this life changing support and I continue to feel the benefits from reaching out to Cancer Focus NI during one of the most difficult times in my life.”

As part of breast cancer awareness month, Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is continuing to champion local women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The local charity’s Go Pink campaign is in full swing with an aim to raise vital awareness and much needed funds to continue to support the 1,490 women who are diagnosed with breast cancer every year in Northern Ireland.

Despite all of the difficulties and obstacles Sarah has faced, her positivity has carried her through, and she notes a highlight of the past year.

“I met my partner in April and then I was diagnosed in May. It was so early in our relationship that the cancer diagnosis happened, but he was there for me every step of the way and we have grown together. It has been the silver lining throughout my cancer journey.”

Pat McClelland, director of Services at Cancer Focus Northern Ireland notes the importance of women having a safe space to share their feelings.

She said: “Something we hear echoed time, and time again is the importance of peer support for those who are dealing with a cancer diagnosis and having someone outside the family who can offer a listening ear and who is going through a similar experience. Group support programmes like Thrive and Focus Friends gives women the opportunity to relate to other women in a similar position and discuss the things that matter most to them. It can truly be a lifeline as they navigate unchartered territory.”

Support from the community and local businesses is crucial for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland to continue to offer these services to the one in eight women who are navigating one of the most difficult times of their lives, all while trying to continue to be a source of strength for their children, friends, or family. Just £58 can pay for a one-hour consultation with a bra and swimwear fitting specialist or counsellor, helping give a woman back her confidence after treatment or surgery.

