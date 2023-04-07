People have been advised to have only one sugary drink a week after a new study linked high levels of sugar consumption to a wide range of health conditions.

For each extra sugary drink per week, researchers say people can increase their odds of suffering a number of conditions.

They said that high sugar consumption is “generally more harmful than beneficial for health”.

Drinking more than one sugary drink a week has been associated with a variety of negative health outcomes including obesity, gout, diabetes, tooth decay, depression and various cancers according to research published in the British Medical Journal

And the authors also called for more research into the links between high sugar consumption and cancer after the study suggested a link between the two.

Academics in China and the US conducted an “umbrella review” on the health impacts of sugar intake.

This means that they examined evidence from multiple existing reviews of evidence and in total examined data from 73 meta-analyses involving 8,601 studies.

The evidence review, published in The British Medical Journal, suggested that higher sugar intake was linked to 45 negative heath outcomes.

The authors found “significant harmful associations” between dietary sugar consumption and diabetes, gout, obesity, high blood pressure, heart attacks, strokes, asthma, tooth decay, depression, premature death and some cancers – including breast, prostate and pancreatic cancer.

And when the researchers looked specifically at sugar-sweetened beverages they found “moderate” evidence to suggest that people who drank the highest number of sugary drinks were more likely to have a higher body weight compared to those who drank the fewest.

They said that “low quality evidence” linked each extra sugar-sweetened beverage each week with a 4% higher risk of gout.

And each additional sugar-sweetened drink per day was linked to a 17% higher risk of coronary heart disease and a 4% higher risk of death during a study follow-up period of the studies reviewed.

Meanwhile, every 25g-a-day increment of fructose intake was associated with a 22% increased risk of pancreatic cancer, the review suggests.