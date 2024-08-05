Ian Logan, who died earlier this year after a stroke, with his wife Linda

​The wife of a Co Antrim man, who died earlier this year after suffering a stroke aged just 56, is now organising a fundraising event for local charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke in honour of her husband’s memory and to raise health awareness amongst the local community.

​When Ian Logan, from Ballymena, died his family, were left devastated that their loving husband, dad, stepdad, and grandad had been taken from them so soon.

Ian’s wife Linda said: “Ian had a stroke on 21st February. It was about 9:15am and I heard banging about in the hall and I thought Ian had had a dizzy spell. Then it all went quiet. I jumped up, looked out the bedroom door and Ian was clinging to the wall. I knew straight away it was a stroke. I phoned an ambulance and they arrived very quickly.”

Linda said Ian was taken to Antrim Area Hospital where he had scans, and the family were told he needed to be transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast as soon as possible.

"Ian was operated on there and his doctors explained he had had a very severe stroke. There was a clot in his brain and the whole right side had died, and a large part of the left side of his brain was also dead. Ian was being kept alive by life support and when that was turned off, he sadly passed away.”

Ian had battled other serious health conditions over the years as Linda explained: “Ian suffered from heart problems, including angina, and he was diagnosed with heart failure about eight years ago. Heart failure happens when the heart is unable to pump blood around the body as it should, and it is incurable. Last May, we were at an appointment with Ian’s Heart Failure Nurse, and she explained that he needed a big scan but there was a two-year waiting list for it. I said, ‘but where will Ian be in two years?’ and she said Ian wouldn’t be here as his heart was functioning at just 15%. That was devastating to hear.”

Linda said Ian was also diagnosed with Atrial Fibrillation about three years ago.

She said: “This is a type of irregular heartbeat which can cause the heart to beat faster and more irregularly and it can increase the risk of stroke by up to five times. Ian had a TIA, also known as a mini stroke, during COVID although he recovered well from that.”

“Ian really went through a lot health wise and was often in pain and suffered from extreme tiredness, but he battled on for his family. It was heart-breaking when he passed away.”

Remembering Ian, Linda said: “He was the most loving and caring husband anybody could ever have wished for. A loving father, stepfather, and grandfather. He adored the grandkids, and they adored him.

“He could have made anybody laugh. He was a jolly, happy man. He had so many friends and would talk to everyone. He was a great man who made the most of life and that’s why I want to do something in tribute to him.”

Linda has been busy organising a country music night fundraiser in aid of Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke (NICHS).

She said: “I want to raise funds and awareness and for NICHS. They do so much great work trying to make people aware of stroke and heart health, risk factors and symptoms, and to encourage people to seek medical advice if there is something related to their health that they aren’t happy about. They also provide extensive care services to people who are living with heart conditions and after a stroke so the support they provide is so important.

“The fundraiser is being held at the Ballymena Services Club on Saturday, August 17 at 8pm and I would encourage everyone to come along. Alongside a great night of music, there will be a raffle which people and local businesses have kindly donated vouchers and other prizes for. Entry is £10 and can be paid in cash at the door and children are also welcome.

“I hope it will be a really successful night that raises lots of money for NICHS. I also hope it makes people think about their own health a bit more and get any potential warning signs they might be experiencing checked out. Raising awareness is the best thing I can do in memory of Ian.”

Valerie Saunders, community fundraiser for Northern Ireland Chest Heart & Stroke, expressed her thanks on behalf of the charity said: “We are very thankful to Linda for organising what promises to be a great night in support of our charity and in memory of Ian.

“Today, there are up to 470,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition in Northern Ireland - that's one in three of the population. Almost 90% of our income comes from public donations so fundraising efforts like Linda’s are vital in enabling us to continue to support the local community and provide life-changing services for people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions and their families.”