Artist Neil Shawcross’s weekly dip at Lecale Way, Co Down.

Banbridge man Paul McCambridge, 57, a multi award-winning photojournalist, and Maureen McCoy, from Hillsborough, a swimming coach and an award-winning open-water swimmer, have been enjoying nature’s healing waters for decades and have pooled their passion for the pastime into a new book entitled, The Complete Guide of Wild Swimming in Ireland.

The book dives into the most beautiful swimming spots across every province, from family-friendly beaches to recommendations for strong and marathon swimmers, with a wealth of amazing photographs, alongside information on parking/transport, map references and more.

The publication of the book, which will be officially launched today at Waterstone’s in Lisburn, is timely as more and more of us are cottoning on to the joys of outdoor swimming. Whether you want to be closer to nature, inject a bit of adventure into your life, or chase that mood-boosting buzz – the appeal of a wild (or semi-wild) dip is endless.

Maureen, who was Irish 17km champion and in 2009 achieved her childhood dream of swimming the English Channel, has swum in the sea, loughs and rock pools with her brothers since she was a small child. She also competed in swim events in Ireland, the UK and Alaska. She no longer competes but still enjoys outdoor swimming throughout the year.

But what exactly is open water swimming? Maureen explained: “Open water swimming is any body of water that is not a swimming pool; it takes in rivers, lakes and the sea. Obviously over the last couple of years we’ve had issues with our water quality, so that has put a few places out of bounds.”

The pair, who run the website www.wildswim.ie, said the popularity of outdoor swimming soared during lockdown and they acknowledged that the Dutch athlete, ‘The Iceman' Wim Hof, best known for record-breaking feats such as swimming under ice, also helped to popularise the activity.

If you want to dip your toe into open water swimming, it’s definitely a good idea to consider a few things. There are safety factors to consider – like not swimming alone and being aware of cold water risks – and you’ll want to choose a suitable location.

“What we try to put across in the book is to be sensible about it, look at where you are – if it’s somewhere with lots of jet skiers it’s probably not a good place for swimmers! Be wise to other water users,” said Maureen.

Research suggests that cold water swimming has a variety of health benefits including mood improvement linked with the release of ‘feel good’ brain chemicals, reduced depression and improvement in general wellbeing. It can also have cardiovascular benefits.

Paul, who has atrial fibrillation (a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate) said he finds cold water swimming helps keep him healthy.

"It is one of those sports that’s very good for the arteries and the circulatory system, because it keeps our arteries and veins elastic. A lot of people, especially sportspeople, use it for inflammation in the joints and to speed up recovery after training sessions or games.”

But he advised anyone with heart or blood pressure issues or any other health conditions to seek advice from their doctor before wild swimming. To avoid cold water shock, the body’s natural protective response, when blood is drawn rapidly away from the skin’s surface, Paul advises not to submerge too quickly as it can cause rapid breathing and blood pressure to spike. Instead he advocates acclimatisation.

“Put a bit of water around the back of your neck, under the armpits, you get the shock over in a few splashes, so therefore when you submerge it’s a lot easier on you. It takes about three or four minutes to warm up. Your body adapts to it and your breathing settles.

"Take it easy and don’t be goaded by other people that say they can stay in 20 minutes or 30 minutes – you go by your gut instinct, even if you are just in for 30 seconds or a minute that’s brilliant. Even if you get into your waist and come out again, that’s brilliant. And stay close to the shore.”

In terms of mental health benefits the pair are unequivocal.

“Getting out into the ‘blue green’ environment helps your wellbeing. You can’t help but get a bit of a lift when you are in the outdoors. It gets you thinking about something else other than your own troubles,” said Paul, who has also produced a film called Man of Arran about 83-year-old wild swimmer, Paddy Conaghan.

Maureen agrees: “We are being told that the best exercise is something you enjoy because you’ll keep coming back to it. And swimming is one of those exercises that anybody can do, no matter what your physicality. When you are in the water you are weightless, so it is fantastic for such a range of people. A lot of people find it great for pain relief. Also, I think a big part of it is the enjoyment. To find something that just makes you laugh and giggle again, that’s what I see in groups of women – they are finding that childish fun again.”